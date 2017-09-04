4 Sep 2017
Kendall Elise - New Video & Tour Announce

04 September 2017 - 0 Comments

I Didn't Stand A Chance is the title track from Kendall Elise's debut EP released in March this year, and the follow up to Heart Full Of Dirt - one of three finalists in this years APRA Best Country Music Song at the Country Music Awards in June 2017.

The video was shot at the beautifully haunting Karangahake Gorge on the Coromandel Peninsula in an old railway tunnel, and edited by Tony McKay.

..I walked from the greenery into the tunnel it was so beautiful and eerie... Water quietly tricking through grooves that had worn out over time, every little sound reverberating right throughout. I started whistling the melody from I Didn't Stand A Chance and it filled the whole tunnel. It felt perfect for the mood of the song.' - Kendall Elise

Kendall Elise - I Didn't Stand A Chance Tour

Thurs 7th Sept, video / single release - The Golden Dawn Tavern of Power
Fri 6th Oct, The Refinery - Paeroa
Sat 7th Oct, The Incubator - Tauranga
Thurs 12th Oct, The Common Room - Hastings 
Fri 13th Oct, Raglan Old School Arts Centre - Raglan 
Sat 21st Oct, Freida Margolis - Auckland
Thurs 26th Oct, Purple Rain - Dunedin
Fri 27th Oct, Sherwood - Queenstown
Sat 28th Oct, Space Academy - Christchurch

Buy tix from Under The Radar


