is the title track from Kendall Elise's debut EP released in March this year, and the follow up to- one of three finalists in this years APRA Best Country Music Song at the Country Music Awards in June 2017.The video was shot at the beautifully haunting Karangahake Gorge on the Coromandel Peninsula in an old railway tunnel, and edited by Tony McKay...I walked from the greenery into the tunnel it was so beautiful and eerie... Water quietly tricking through grooves that had worn out over time, every little sound reverberating right throughout. I started whistling the melody from I Didn't Stand A Chance and it filled the whole tunnel. It felt perfect for the mood of the song.' - Kendall Elise

Kendall Elise - I Didn't Stand A Chance Tour

Thurs 7th Sept, video / single release - The Golden Dawn Tavern of Power

Fri 6th Oct, The Refinery - Paeroa

Sat 7th Oct, The Incubator - Tauranga

Thurs 12th Oct, The Common Room - Hastings

Fri 13th Oct, Raglan Old School Arts Centre - Raglan

Sat 21st Oct, Freida Margolis - Auckland

Thurs 26th Oct, Purple Rain - Dunedin

Fri 27th Oct, Sherwood - Queenstown

Sat 28th Oct, Space Academy - Christchurch

