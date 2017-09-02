Waiheke based artist Lincoln Jackson has released a long awaited collection of songs entitled Earwheels on the label Last Libretto.

Some of the tracks on Earwheels have been kicking around in the consciousness of Waiheke Islanders for quite some time, most notably the track Japan, a crowd favourite that Jackson has performed live over infrequent appearances. But, for the most part, releases of Jackson’s eclectic recordings have been limited to the odd compilation CD of Auckland bands. It’s great to finally have a more extensive and accessible collection of Jackson’s material released digitally, because the problem with Lincoln has always been that his sometime quizzical songs have left audiences wanting to review them in their own time and at their own pace.

Jackson’s dadaesque lyrics and experiments with drum machines, casiotone presets, and dictaphones reveal a solo artist searching for meaning through playful experimentation, looping lyrical abstractions, melody, and a desire to capture the output by whatever means necessary. On the track The Next Day Jackson recites straightforwardly, “I guess I / will exercise / my left eye / then I’m left, I, / waitin’ for change”, demonstrating again a playful manipulation of language where wordplay and repetition have an almost spiritual impact on the listener. At other times a delicate pop sensibility emerges, like in the track Failed It Want To Cry whose verses provide a perfect balance between exasperation and hope. Lincoln’s DIY aesthetic is reminiscent perhaps of the great New Zealand musician Chris Knox, who’s outsider coat-tails Jackson could definitely be said to be riding on.

Download Earwheels on Bandcamp

Also available on Spotify, Google Play, Deezer, and Apple Music