We all know what it’s like to feel like we know someone, even though they have no idea who you are..

17 year old dream-pop princess Savannah is breaking new ground in New Zealand music with the release of her new single I’ll Never Know. Also her debut single, Savannah is setting off her career with bang.

I’ll Never Know is relatable, honest and vulnerable. It describes a scenario close to many people’s hearts, longing for a connection with someone you’ve never even met. She sings ‘darling you’re my universe, and I’m nothing more than anotherstar in yours’. This is some very relatable subject matter in today’s celebrity driven social culture, where millions of followers hang off the words and instagram uploads of a chosen few.

Savannah’s songwriting is well beyond her years, as she skillfully conveys a teenage longing in a way that appeals across generations.

The synth driven, bassline-fuelledproduction mixed with Savannah’s silky smooth vocals is mixed to perfection, standing right up there with any record from Halsey or Melanie Martinez. Savannah’s music is right on the wave of these content-driven female pop artists who create relatable and empowering music.

Whether it’s the one that got away, a childhood crush, or a celebrity fantasy, this song will bring them straight to mind. However, Savannah wants her listeners to know that even when we feel like just a small part of someone else’s universe, ‘we are still all stars together’.

Listen to the new single and discover more about Savannah here -

Savannah.com

Check out I’ll Never Know on iTunes and Spotify