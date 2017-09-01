4 Sep 2017
UsernamePassword

Remember Me? | Join | Recover
Click here to sign in via social networking

Music News - 17 yr-old NZ Dream-Pop Princess Releases Debut Single

17 yr-old NZ Dream-Pop Princess Releases Debut Single

01 September 2017 - 0 Comments

We all know what it’s like to feel like we know someone, even though they have no idea who you are.. 

17 year old dream-pop princess Savannah is breaking new ground in New Zealand music with the release of her new single I’ll Never Know. Also her debut single, Savannah is setting off her career with bang. 

I’ll Never Know is relatable, honest and vulnerable. It describes a scenario close to many people’s hearts, longing for a connection with someone you’ve never even met. She sings ‘darling you’re my universe, and I’m nothing more than anotherstar in yours’. This is some very relatable subject matter in today’s celebrity driven social culture, where millions of followers hang off the words and instagram uploads of a chosen few. 

Savannah’s songwriting is well beyond her years, as she skillfully conveys a teenage longing in a way that appeals across generations. 

The synth driven, bassline-fuelledproduction mixed with Savannah’s silky smooth vocals is mixed to perfection, standing right up there with any record from Halsey or Melanie Martinez. Savannah’s music is right on the wave of these content-driven female pop artists who create relatable and empowering music. 

Whether it’s the one that got away, a childhood crush, or a celebrity fantasy, this song will bring them straight to mind. However, Savannah wants her listeners to know that even when we feel like just a small part of someone else’s universe, ‘we are still all stars together’.

            Listen to the new single and discover more about Savannah here -

Savannah.com

Check out I’ll Never Know on iTunes and Spotify


Next: Merrin Announce New Album

Prev: Friday Jams Live - Christina Milian added to already huge line-up

Comments

There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.

Return to News Archive

NZ Top 10 Singles

  • LOOK WHAT YOU MADE ME DO
    Taylor Swift
  • FRIENDS
    Justin Bieber And BloodPop
  • GLORIOUS
    Macklemore feat. Skylar Grey
  • NEW RULES
    Dua Lipa
  • DESPACITO (REMIX)
    Luis Fonsi And Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
  • FEELS
    Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry And Big Sean
  • SORRY NOT SORRY
    Demi Lovato
  • UNFORGETTABLE
    French Montana feat. Swae Lee
  • THUNDER
    Imagine Dragons
  • WILD THOUGHTS
    DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna And Bryson Tiller
View the Full NZ Top 40...
muzic.net.nz Logo
100% New Zealand Music
All content on this website is copyright to muzic.net.nz and other respective rights holders. Redistribution of any material presented here without permission is prohibited.
Report a ProblemReport A Problem