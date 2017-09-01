If the already monster line-up of Friday Jams Live wasn’t enough to make you want to Dip It Low, Illusive Presents, Frontier Touring and ZM are excited to announce that Christina Milian will be heading to New Zealand to keep the party pumping!

With her sumptuous, cool and suitably stylish RNB hits When You Look At Me Whatever You Want and Say I . Friday Jams Live 2017 is guaranteed to keep you dancing from AM to PM Tickets to New Zealand’s biggest RNB party Friday Jams Live on Sunday 22 October went on sale yesterday and are selling incredibly fast. Promoters urge fans to buy sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment!Featuring an absolute stacked line-up of Craig David Presents TS5, NE-YO,Sean Paul,Kelis, Mario, Christina Milian and hosted by ultimate hype man Fatman Scoop, this will be your one chance to see musical royalty gracing the stage, performing live, all their crowd favourites and timeless anthems in person.Tickets start from only $99.90 with VIP options available. This is the biggest party of 2017; make sure you’re a part of it!For all event information, head to Friday Jams Live website or Facebook page

FRIDAY JAMS LIVE 2017

OCTOBER 2017

Presented by Illusive Presents, Frontier Touring & ZM

#FRIDAYJAMSLIVE



Craig David presents TS5 • Ne-Yo • Sean Paul

Kelis • Mario • Christina Milian

Hosted by Fatman Scoop



Tickets on sale now

Sun 22 Oct | Spark Arena, Auckland (All Ages)

(Labour Weekend)