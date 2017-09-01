4 Sep 2017
UsernamePassword

Remember Me? | Join | Recover
Click here to sign in via social networking
  • Home »
  • News »
  • Friday Jams Live - Christina Milian added to already huge line-up

Music News - Friday Jams Live - Christina Milian added to already huge line-up

Friday Jams Live - Christina Milian added to already huge line-up

01 September 2017 - 0 Comments

If the already monster line-up of Friday Jams Live wasn’t enough to make you want to Dip It Low, Illusive Presents, Frontier Touring and ZM are excited to announce that Christina Milian will be heading to New Zealand to keep the party pumping!

With her sumptuous, cool and suitably stylish RNB hits When You Look At Me, Whatever You Want and Say I. Friday Jams Live 2017 is guaranteed to keep you dancing from AM to PM.

Tickets to New Zealand’s biggest RNB party Friday Jams Live on Sunday 22 October went on sale yesterday and are selling incredibly fast. Promoters urge fans to buy sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment!

Featuring an absolute stacked line-up of Craig David Presents TS5, NE-YO,Sean Paul,Kelis, Mario, Christina Milian and hosted by ultimate hype man Fatman Scoop, this will be your one chance to see musical royalty gracing the stage, performing live, all their crowd favourites and timeless anthems in person. 

Tickets start from only $99.90 with VIP options available. This is the biggest party of 2017; make sure you’re a part of it! 

For all event information, head to Friday Jams Live website or Facebook page

FRIDAY JAMS LIVE 2017
OCTOBER 2017
Presented by Illusive Presents, Frontier Touring & ZM
#FRIDAYJAMSLIVE
 
 Craig David presents TS5 • Ne-Yo • Sean Paul
 Kelis • Mario • Christina Milian
Hosted by Fatman Scoop

Tickets on sale now
Sun 22 Oct | Spark Arena, Auckland (All Ages)
(Labour Weekend)
ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999 

Next: 17 yr-old NZ Dream-Pop Princess Releases Debut Single

Prev: Bakers Eddy release new rock anthem

Comments

There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.

Return to News Archive

NZ Top 10 Singles

  • LOOK WHAT YOU MADE ME DO
    Taylor Swift
  • FRIENDS
    Justin Bieber And BloodPop
  • GLORIOUS
    Macklemore feat. Skylar Grey
  • NEW RULES
    Dua Lipa
  • DESPACITO (REMIX)
    Luis Fonsi And Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
  • FEELS
    Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry And Big Sean
  • SORRY NOT SORRY
    Demi Lovato
  • UNFORGETTABLE
    French Montana feat. Swae Lee
  • THUNDER
    Imagine Dragons
  • WILD THOUGHTS
    DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna And Bryson Tiller
View the Full NZ Top 40...
muzic.net.nz Logo
100% New Zealand Music
All content on this website is copyright to muzic.net.nz and other respective rights holders. Redistribution of any material presented here without permission is prohibited.
Report a ProblemReport A Problem