Music News - Friday Jams Live - Christina Milian added to already huge line-up
01 September 2017 - 0 Comments
If the already
monster line-up of Friday
Jams Live wasn’t enough to make you want to Dip It Low, Illusive Presents,
Frontier Touring and ZM are excited to announce that Christina Milian will
be heading to New Zealand to keep the party pumping!
With her sumptuous, cool and suitably stylish RNB hits When You Look At Me
, Whatever You Want
and Say I
. Friday Jams Live 2017 is
guaranteed to keep you dancing from AM to PM
.
Tickets to New Zealand’s biggest RNB party Friday Jams Live on Sunday 22 October
went on sale yesterday and are selling incredibly fast. Promoters urge fans to
buy sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment!
Featuring an absolute stacked line-up of Craig
David Presents TS5, NE-YO,Sean Paul,Kelis, Mario, Christina Milian and
hosted by ultimate hype man Fatman
Scoop, this will be your one chance to see musical royalty
gracing the stage, performing live, all their crowd favourites and timeless
anthems in person.
Tickets start from only $99.90 with VIP options available. This is the biggest
party of 2017; make sure you’re a part of it!
For all event information, head to Friday Jams Live website
or Facebook page
.
