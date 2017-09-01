Bakers
Eddy
have established
themselves as one of New Zealand’s most in-demand and exciting young rock
bands.
After forming in high school in Wellington in 2009, Ciarann Babbington(guitar/vocals), Jamie
Gordon (drums/backing vocals), and twin brothers Ian and Alex Spagnolo(bass/backing vocals, guitar/backing vocals), formed Bakers Eddy, refined
their craft on the touring circuit and established themselves as serious
contenders in the Kiwi rock scene.
Now based in Melbourne, Bakers
Eddy are about unleash their new material upon the world,
revealing an exciting and fresh new sonic direction for the five-piece.
Recorded at Studio in the City, with Shihad
’s legendary Tom Larkin on the
production desk alongside Jon
Grace (production/engineering), the band set about capturing
their energetic live show in a studio setting.
"Those guys are great - They just got it, you know," says Jamie Gordon of the
experience. "Off the bat they were speaking our language but took it
further than we had ever anticipated.
“Our time spent working with Tom really changed our mentality about the
recording process and in turn what we produced. Capturing our raucous live show
and translating that same energy to the record, something we had never quite
bridged until now.
"We haven't been this into what we have crafted since we first started the
band and it’s exciting as f***!"
Bakers Eddy today
release their new single, Jack
Shit For You
. The track is the first from their upcoming EP -
a fast tempo dirty-pop-punk tune, that’s full of youthful desperation.
"We're all about having fun at the moment, living large with zero
dollars... I think that shows through the music. There's an element of ‘who
gives a shit’ and youthfulness mixed with cheap wine.”
Get Jack Shit For You now:
FIND
BAKERS EDDY:
There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.