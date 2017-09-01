Every Friday this month, kiwi performing artist/producer Kings (Kingdon Chapple-Wilson) has shared a new track off his upcoming album Chapter One, revealing the different stories and sides to his debut album.



Today he shares the third new track to be revealed in the album lead up called Intermission. Unique in texture and feel from the previous track HYLMN, this smooth rolling new track projects a more ethereal ambiance. It's a slow-burning intermission - a confessional reflection, a break before the almighty storm brewing.



Listen to Intermission here:

We'll Never Know on iTunes Pre-orderon iTunes here





Stay tuned for the release of his hot new trackavailable on all DSPs nextFriday 8th September