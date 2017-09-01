Music News - Kings third new single 'Intermission' off debut album
01 September 2017 - 0 Comments
Every Friday this month, kiwi performing
artist/producer Kings (Kingdon
Chapple-Wilson) has shared a new track off his upcoming album Chapter One,
revealing the different stories and sides to his debut album.
Today he shares the third new track to be revealed in the album lead up called Intermission.
Unique in texture and feel from the previous track HYLMN, this smooth rolling
new track projects a more ethereal ambiance. It's a slow-burning intermission -
a confessional reflection, a break before the almighty storm brewing.
Listen to Intermission here:
Stay tuned for the release of his hot new track We'll Never Know
available on all DSPs nextFriday 8th September
Pre-order We'll
Never Know
on iTunes here
#ChapterOne
Known as a musical shapeshifter in terms of the
styles he fuses together in the studio, Chapter
One is a multi-faceted yet cohesive body of work that documents the
young kiwi artist, father and producer's steady rise to the
top. Completely self-produced by Chapple-Wilson, the 12-track album is his
first independent release of which he had to say:
"I've always
encouraged artists and musicians to do things themselves and to study the game
thoroughly. It was only right that I do this entire project the way I preach.
From directing the music videos to designing the cover art, everything is
written, produced, mixed, and mastered the way I intended, with the hope that
it encourages YOU to do the same thing."
Chapple-Wilson appeared
through the smokescreen with his chart-topping track Don't Worry Bout
It
which has now surpassed 6 million streams and over 1
million YouTube views.
Kings - Chapter One
Due out November 3rd
via DRM NZ
Listen to Kush Rolled
x Cup Filled here:
Follow Kings on Snapchat -
@Kings_wilson
There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.