The brand-new single from Kaylee Bell has arrived - Next Somebody is released today!



A natural progression for the country-pop artist, Next Somebody follows on beautifully from Bell’s last single, documenting the next stage of freedom after the breakdown of a toxic relationship. An empowering anthem for women everywhere, the rousing new single brims with vitality and positivity, embracing the idea of moving on from someone without feeling bound by the negative impact on your life.



Produced by Sam de Jong, the upbeat track was written on the road of an Australian sold-out tour with The McClymonts, and written with Brooke McClymont herself. An artist who has always been an influence in Kaylee’s career, the pair became very close while touring and are now firm friends.



With its infectious beat and melody, Next Somebody was an instant crowd favourite when Kaylee debuted it with her full band as she opened forThe Dixie Chicks at their Mission Estate show in April. The summer anthem is the perfect addition to Kaylee’s already impressive live set as she plans to tour extensively through New Zealand and Australia during the warmer months. Having spent a serious part of 2017 in Nashville writing with the best in the business, Kaylee is looking forward to reconnecting with her roots, and her fans, writing and performing as much as she can.



With a catchy hook, Kaylee Bell is becoming known for, this polished pop track is a sign of things to come from a star on the rise.



KAYLEE BELL – NEXT SOMEBODY

Download the single on iTunes

Stream the single on Spotify



