Global pop phenomenon, Robbie Williams, today confirms that he will bring his mammoth Heavy Entertainment Show World Tour to New Zealand in February.

The arena spectacular will take in Auckland’s Spark Arena on St. Valentine’s Day, Wednesday 14th February before heading to Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday 17th February.

“The heavy entertainment show,” explains Williams, “is every single moment on earth – we’re all part of the heavy entertainment show.”

Opening to rave reviews across Europe, The Heavy Entertainment Show New Zealand Tour will see Williams perform a glittering hit-laden set spanning his entire career, along with a couple of surprising covers thrown in for good measure.

From his breakthrough global smash hit Angels, through pop anthems Let Me Entertain You, Millennium, Come Undone, Kids, Feel, Rock DJ, and more, Robbie Williams’ unparalleled catalogue is a career-defining generational soundtrack.

“… his set was a jubilant journey through a life in pop… the perfect stadium singalong from pop’s ultimate entertainer”. – The Standard UK

“… the night belonged to Robbie, who brought the house down with his showmanship and stage presence… fans spilled out onto Lansdowne Road knowing they had just witnessed a born entertainer do his thing on the big stage.” – Dublin Live

Williams is without doubt one of the most acclaimed and charismatic live performers of his times, a position that was cemented and celebrated by his record-breaking 2003 Knebworth performances over three nights in front of 375,000 people.

As a solo artist, Williams has sold over 77 million albums, and has six of the top 100 best-selling albums in British history. He has chalked up 14 number one singles and has claimed a whopping 18 Brit Awards, which is double that of any other artist.

Williams last toured New Zealand in 2015, when he wowed local audiences with his epic Let Me Entertain You Tour, which saw him perform countless sold out arena shows around both Australia and New Zealand. Of that tour, the Herald Sun wrote, “Robbie Williams is the most entertaining male pop star of his generation… His charismatic mixture of American Brat Pack with British old-school theatre and pantomime helps him effortlessly charm the arena in an instant.”



Currently touring The Heavy Entertainment Show across Europe and the UK, Williams will be in fighting fit form when he lands in New Zealand. One of the world’s finest entertainers, Williams is absolutely not to be missed when he returns to Auckland and Dunedin next February!



TICKETS ON SALE THURSDAY 7TH SEPTEMBER

Auckland and Dunedin - 10am from www.ticketmaster.co.nz

ROBBIE WILLIAMS | THE HEAVY ENTERTAINMENT SHOW WORLD TOUR

Presented by Chugg Entertainment & Café Royal

AUCKLAND

Wednesday 14th February – Spark Arena - ticketmaster.co.nz

DUNEDIN

Saturday 17th February – Forsyth Barr Stadium - ticketmaster.co.nz