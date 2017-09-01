4 Sep 2017
Music News - Imagine This releases Like A Game feat. King Kapisi

Imagine This releases Like A Game feat. King Kapisi

01 September 2017 - 0 Comments

Imagine This Drops Slick New Release Like A Game

Produced By New Zealand Royalty Kings

Featuring Samoan Superhero King Kapisi

The electrifying new single and video for Like A Game will be unveiled on Friday September 1st, accompanied by the hotly anticipated stunning video filmed by Mark Yela at GetHighVisuals. The 360° small planet video was filmed using cutting edge technology and features Imagine This and King Kapisi’s spectacular journey through Auckland city.

This original song is about committing to a long game, playing it for the right reasons and enjoying the trip. Fans with 360° headsets will be able to experience the journey in virtual reality on September 15th.

Imagine This is a rapper and songwriter who effortlessly bridges the boundaries between hip-hop, trap, glitch, ghetto funk and house. By staying true to his creative songwriting process and incredible freestyle ability, Imagine This blazes a new trail, masterfully blending electronic melodies and stop-start beats to stay on the bleeding edge of hip-hop. Khalid El-Shareif AKA Imagine This is a Palestinian born in the UAE who grew up in NZ. A true international, Imagine This keeps up a busy touring schedule playing to crowds in the UK, France, Germany, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Cambodia and Thailand.

LIKE A GAME IS AVAILABLE ONLINE EVERYWHERE ON FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 1ST

Watch Here

Listen Here

Watch, Listen and Buy Here

