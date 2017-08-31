4 Sep 2017
Openside Announced As Fall Out Boy Auckland Support

31 August 2017 - 0 Comments

Openside have been announced as the support act for Fall Out Boy at Trusts Arena on 7 March 2018.

The Auckland band’s latest single I Feel Nothing has been #1 on Spotify’s New Zealand Viral Chart since its release and is set to be their breakthrough track.

Influential American publication Alternative Press called the song “A bop that we’re sure you’ll love as much as we do”, picking it as one of the best new releases of the week.

Openside have previously performed in Auckland alongside the likes of 21 Pilots, All Time Low, Ellie Goulding and Ladyhawke.

Fall Out Boy’s latest tour of arenas around the world coincides with the release of their latest album Mania,due out in January.  

The multi-million selling band’s career has encompassed emo’s heyday and a resurgence as energetic hitmakers in recent times with singles like this year’s hit Champion.


FALL OUT BOY MANIA TOUR
DATE: 7th March 2018
VENUE: Trusts Arena, Auckland
TICKETS:  on sale now from Ticketek

