It is with great pleasure that Frontier Touring
announce the return of British singer-songwriter James Blunt
in March 2018, bringing
his The Afterlove Tour down under.‘It’s clear
that Blunt is a born entertainer’
– The Independent, UK‘A brilliant
entertainer’
– The Telegraph, UK
The chart-topping superstar will perform two special shows in Auckland and
Christchurch.
Currently on tour throughout North America with good friend Ed Sheeran, Blunt
is looking forward to embarking on his own world tour and returning to New
Zealand to play for his loyal Kiwi fans:“New Zealand and
Australia have always been the most fun part of every world tour I’ve ever
done, and the fans at the shows have always given me the warmest of welcomes. I
can’t wait to get back.”
James Blunt: The Afterlove NZ & AU
tour
Blunt first captured the world’s attention in 2005 with his
multi-platinum debut Back
To Bedlam
, featuring its history-making number one classic single You’re Beautiful
. The British
tunesmith has since become one of the most popular singer-songwriters of the
modern era, with more than 20 million albums and 12 million singles sold
worldwide. He has also been the recipient of a remarkable range of top honours,
including: five Grammy Award nominations, two BRIT Awards, two Ivor Novello
Awards (honouring British music and songwriters), and a host of MTV Awards.
James Blunt won over a whole new legion of fans during his stint as a judge on The X Factor in 2015, and earlier this year shot the video for single Don’t Give Me Those Eyes
at Sydney’s
Warriewood Beach, while in the country for the TV Week Logie Awards.
He’s also earned plaudits for his hugely popular Twitter account
, now boasting more than
1.5 million followers. In his signature self-effacing style, Blunt heralded the
arrival of his fifth studio album The Afterlove, tweeting: “If you thought 2016 was bad …
I’m releasing an album in 2017
.”
Blunt worked with a wide range of talent when writing and recording
the album, including Ed
Sheeran, Ryan
Tedder and Stephan
Moccio (Miley
Cyrus, The Weeknd). The album cemented his relationship with
long-term fans as well as attracting a new, younger audience with tracks such
as Bartender
. He also collaborated with
DJ Robin Schulz,
scoring him a smash hit with banger OK
.
Since his first visit to New Zealand in 2006, James Blunt has kept audiences
spellbound with his heartfelt poignancy fused with touches of his classic, self-deprecating
sense of humour. See him performing songs from his latest album plus his
incredible catalogue of hits including Bartender
, You’re Beautiful
, Goodbye My Lover
, Carry You Home
, No Bravery
, 1973
, Wisemen
, Stay The Night
and Bonfire Heart
.
“Playing live
is what being a musician is about,” Blunt revealed to Billboard. “The charts or
units sold are nothing to do with being a musician. Getting up onstage and
taking people on an emotional journey is the purpose of being here in the first
place
.”
James Blunt… Don’t miss what is sure to be a highlight on 2018’s concert
calendar!
JAMES BLUNT - THE AFTERLOVE TOUR
+ special guests
to be announced
Presented by Frontier Touring, and The Breeze (NZ)
Wednesday 6
September (2pm local time)
to Thursday 7
September (2pm local time)
(or ends earlier if
pre-sale allocation exhausted)
General public on
sale 12noon NZST, Monday 11 September
Tue 6 Mar | Spark
Arena, Auckland, NZ (All Ages)
Thu 8 Mar | Horncastle
Arena, Christchurch, NZ (All Ages)
VIDEO: Bartender by James Blunt
