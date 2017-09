James Blunt: The Afterlove NZ & AU tour

It is with great pleasure that Frontier Touring announce the return of British singer-songwriter James Blunt in March 2018, bringing his The Afterlove Tour down under.– The Independent, UK– The Telegraph, UKThe chart-topping superstar will perform two special shows in Auckland and Christchurch.Currently on tour throughout North America with good friend Ed Sheeran, Blunt is looking forward to embarking on his own world tour and returning to New Zealand to play for his loyal Kiwi fans:“New Zealand and Australia have always been the most fun part of every world tour I’ve ever done, and the fans at the shows have always given me the warmest of welcomes. I can’t wait to get back.”Blunt first captured the world’s attention in 2005 with his multi-platinum debut Back To Bedlam, featuring its history-making number one classic single You’re Beautiful . The British tunesmith has since become one of the most popular singer-songwriters of the modern era, with more than 20 million albums and 12 million singles sold worldwide. He has also been the recipient of a remarkable range of top honours, including: five Grammy Award nominations, two BRIT Awards, two Ivor Novello Awards (honouring British music and songwriters), and a host of MTV Awards.James Blunt won over a whole new legion of fans during his stint as a judge on The X Factor in 2015, and earlier this year shot the video for single Don’t Give Me Those Eyes at Sydney’s Warriewood Beach, while in the country for the TV Week Logie Awards.He’s also earned plaudits for his hugely popular Twitter account , now boasting more than 1.5 million followers. In his signature self-effacing style, Blunt heralded the arrival of his fifth studio album The Afterlove, tweeting: “.”Blunt worked with a wide range of talent when writing and recording the album, including Ed Sheeran, Ryan Tedder and Stephan Moccio (Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd). The album cemented his relationship with long-term fans as well as attracting a new, younger audience with tracks such as Bartender . He also collaborated with DJ Robin Schulz, scoring him a smash hit with banger OK Since his first visit to New Zealand in 2006, James Blunt has kept audiences spellbound with his heartfelt poignancy fused with touches of his classic, self-deprecating sense of humour. See him performing songs from his latest album plus his incredible catalogue of hits including Bartender Stay The Night and Bonfire Heart .”James Blunt… Don’t miss what is sure to be a highlight on 2018’s concert calendar!