4 Sep 2017
James Blunt returns in March 2018 with The Afterlove national tour

31 August 2017 - 0 Comments

It is with great pleasure that Frontier Touring announce the return of British singer-songwriter James Blunt in March 2018, bringing his The Afterlove Tour down under.

‘It’s clear that Blunt is a born entertainer’ – The Independent, UK

‘A brilliant entertainer’ – The Telegraph, UK

The chart-topping superstar will perform two special shows in Auckland and Christchurch.

Currently on tour throughout North America with good friend Ed Sheeran, Blunt is looking forward to embarking on his own world tour and returning to New Zealand to play for his loyal Kiwi fans:

“New Zealand and Australia have always been the most fun part of every world tour I’ve ever done, and the fans at the shows have always given me the warmest of welcomes. I can’t wait to get back.”

James Blunt: The Afterlove NZ & AU tour

Blunt first captured the world’s attention in 2005 with his multi-platinum debut Back To Bedlam, featuring its history-making number one classic single You’re Beautiful. The British tunesmith has since become one of the most popular singer-songwriters of the modern era, with more than 20 million albums and 12 million singles sold worldwide. He has also been the recipient of a remarkable range of top honours, including: five Grammy Award nominations, two BRIT Awards, two Ivor Novello Awards (honouring British music and songwriters), and a host of MTV Awards.

James Blunt won over a whole new legion of fans during his stint as a judge on The X Factor in 2015, and earlier this year shot the video for single Don’t Give Me Those Eyes at Sydney’s Warriewood Beach, while in the country for the TV Week Logie Awards.

He’s also earned plaudits for his hugely popular Twitter account, now boasting more than 1.5 million followers. In his signature self-effacing style, Blunt heralded the arrival of his fifth studio album The Afterlove, tweeting: “If you thought 2016 was bad … I’m releasing an album in 2017.”

Blunt worked with a wide range of talent when writing and recording the album, including Ed Sheeran, Ryan Tedder and Stephan Moccio (Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd). The album cemented his relationship with long-term fans as well as attracting a new, younger audience with tracks such as Bartender. He also collaborated with DJ Robin Schulz, scoring him a smash hit with banger OK.

Since his first visit to New Zealand in 2006, James Blunt has kept audiences spellbound with his heartfelt poignancy fused with touches of his classic, self-deprecating sense of humour. See him performing songs from his latest album plus his incredible catalogue of hits including Bartender, You’re Beautiful, Goodbye My Lover, Carry You Home, No Bravery, 1973, Wisemen, Stay The Night and Bonfire Heart.

Playing live is what being a musician is about,” Blunt revealed to Billboard. “The charts or units sold are nothing to do with being a musician. Getting up onstage and taking people on an emotional journey is the purpose of being here in the first place.”

James Blunt… Don’t miss what is sure to be a highlight on 2018’s concert calendar! 

JAMES BLUNT - THE AFTERLOVE TOUR
+ special guests to be announced
Presented by Frontier Touring, and The Breeze (NZ)

Frontier Members pre-sale via frontiertouring.com/jamesblunt
Wednesday 6 September (2pm local time) 
to Thursday 7 September (2pm local time) 
(or ends earlier if pre-sale allocation exhausted)

General public on sale 12noon NZST, Monday 11 September

Tue 6 Mar | Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ (All Ages)
ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999
 
Thu 8 Mar | Horncastle Arena, Christchurch, NZ (All Ages)
ticketek.co.nz | Ph: 0800 842 538

VIDEO: Bartender by James Blunt

