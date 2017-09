TICKETS ARE ONLY $45 + BF



Bringing their enthralling performance to Auckland for a one-off show, Big Thief are rapidly becoming everybody's favourite new band. Add to this Spiral Stairs (Scott Kannberg of Pavement), and you've got an indie rock night to keep you buzzing for months!In 2016, Rolling Stone Magazine picked Big Thief as one of 10 new artists you need to know, a melding of Sharon Van Etten's emotional honesty and P.J. Harvey's unflagging cool. Picked as one of the best performances at the recent Newport Folk Festival , their list of live show accolades grows with each performance. Big Thief 's second album, Capacity, was recorded in a snowy winter nest in upstate New York, and continues to defy reviewer's attempts at compartmentalisation. Part folk, part rock, part undiscovered 90's: Stitching together musical threads that existed before their time, Capacity was recently named Best New Music by Pitchfork, and comes just one year after the stunning debut of Masterpiece.Big Thief return to the southern hemisphere for the second time in twelve months, having scooped up and molded all who saw them into a keen fan ball of quivering anticipation.Joining Big Thief is Spiral Stairs , the current musical outlet for Scott Kannberg (Pavement, Preston School of Industry), touring his latest album filled with catchy melody, jangly guitar, and indie-lite swagger.Back after an eight-year hiatus - a familial move to the other side of the globe, Pavement reunion tours, and, sadly, the sudden death of Spiral Stairs' drummer - Spiral Stairs is touring his recent release, Doris & the Daggers Kannberg's unrushed songwriting style whisks the unsuspecting into his musical legacy, heads nodding unwittingly along to songs influenced by the likes of The Clean, Guided By Voices, Smog and Talking Heads. Spiral Stairs is an all-round good time, attested by the band's energetic shows and rapt fans.Scott Kannberg finally comes to terms with what originally made him such an important part of Pavement and the '90s underground scene and runs with it. - Exclaim Magazine