Bringing their enthralling
performance to Auckland for a one-off show, Big Thief are rapidly becoming
everybody's favourite new band. Add to this Spiral Stairs (Scott Kannberg of
Pavement), and you've got an indie rock night to keep you buzzing for months!
In 2016, Rolling
Stone Magazine picked Big Thief as one of 10 new artists you need to know,
a melding of Sharon Van Etten's emotional honesty and P.J. Harvey's unflagging
cool. Picked as one of the best performances at the recent Newport Folk
Festival
, their list of live show accolades grows with each
performance.Big Thief
's second album, Capacity
, was recorded
in a snowy winter nest in upstate New York, and continues to defy reviewer's
attempts at compartmentalisation. Part folk, part rock, part undiscovered 90's:
Stitching together musical threads that existed before their time, Capacity
was recently named Best
New Music by Pitchfork, and comes just one year after the stunning debut
of Masterpiece
.
Big Thief return to the southern hemisphere for the second time in twelve months, having
scooped up and molded all who saw them into a keen fan ball of quivering
anticipation.
Joining Big Thief is Spiral Stairs
,
the current musical outlet for Scott
Kannberg (Pavement, Preston School of Industry), touring his
latest album filled with catchy melody, jangly guitar, and indie-lite swagger.
Back after an eight-year hiatus - a familial move to the other side of the
globe, Pavement reunion tours, and, sadly, the sudden death of Spiral Stairs'
drummer - Spiral Stairs is touring his recent release, Doris & the
Daggers
.
Kannberg's unrushed songwriting style whisks the unsuspecting into his musical
legacy, heads nodding unwittingly along to songs influenced by the likes of The
Clean, Guided By Voices, Smog and Talking Heads. Spiral Stairs is an all-round
good time, attested by the band's energetic shows and rapt fans.Scott Kannberg finally
comes to terms with what originally made him such an important part of Pavement
and the '90s underground scene — and runs with it.
- Exclaim
Magazine
