31 August 2017 - 0 Comments
Promoter Fuzen Entertainment has announced the addition of even more artists to the Northern Bass 17/18 festival lineup.
With 27 international and 23 local acts confirmed so far, plus more local artists still to come, this lineup will provide the perfect soundtrack to bring 2017 to a close and start 2018 off just right.
Festival director Gareth Popham says; “Our goal is to deliver the best event possible from facilities to our lineup and this year is no exception”
“With what is shaping up to be our best festival yet, we can’t wait to bring you the noise at Northern Bass 17/18”.
With more bus services, improved camping facilities and another local artist announcement still to come, tickets for Northern Bass 17/18 are, and will continue to, sell fast!
NORTHERN BASS 17/18
Northern Bass 17/18 – The lineup so far
ANDY C * FOREIGN BEGGARS *
GOLDIE
PENDULUM (DJ SET) * POST MALONE
SALMONELLA DUB feat’ return of TIKI TAANE
SHAPESHIFTER * STORMZY
THE GASLAMP KILLER * THE UPBEATS
----------------------------
ALIX
PEREZ + SKEPTICAL * A. SKILLZ * BLACK SUN EMPIRE
CHARLI 2NZ + KRAFTY KUTS * DIGITAL * DOC SCOTT
HYBRID MINDS * KAMANDI * KILLBOX (Ed Rush + Audio) * LADI6
LOGISTICS * MONTELL 2099 * MY NU LENG * NADIA ROSE
PRINCESS NOKIA * QUIX * REMI * STATE OF MIND
STICKY BUDS * SWINDAIL * SWINDLE * TRUTH
--------------------
ABDUL
KAY * AROHA + TALI * DILLASTRATE
BEAU JEFFERIES + LITTLE VILLAGE * DYLAN C * HAAN808
JESSB * KODER * LEE MVTTHEWS * RAIZA BIZA
SILVA MC * SURLY * T1R * THE ANXIENTS
--------------------
PLUS MORE TO COME
