Promoter Fuzen Entertainment has announced the addition of even more artists to the Northern Bass 17/18 festival lineup.

With 27 international and 23 local acts confirmed so far, plus more local artists still to come, this lineup will provide the perfect soundtrack to bring 2017 to a close and start 2018 off just right.

Festival director Gareth Popham says; “Our goal is to deliver the best event possible from facilities to our lineup and this year is no exception”

“With what is shaping up to be our best festival yet, we can’t wait to bring you the noise at Northern Bass 17/18”.

With more bus services, improved camping facilities and another local artist announcement still to come, tickets for Northern Bass 17/18 are, and will continue to, sell fast!

NORTHERN BASS 17/18

www.northernbass.co.nz

TICKETS ONSALE NOW FROM THE TICKET FAIRY

For updates, competitions and more information check

Northern Bass 17/18 – The lineup so far

ANDY C * FOREIGN BEGGARS * GOLDIE

PENDULUM (DJ SET) * POST MALONE

SALMONELLA DUB feat’ return of TIKI TAANE

SHAPESHIFTER * STORMZY

THE GASLAMP KILLER * THE UPBEATS

ALIX PEREZ + SKEPTICAL * A. SKILLZ * BLACK SUN EMPIRE

CHARLI 2NZ + KRAFTY KUTS * DIGITAL * DOC SCOTT

HYBRID MINDS * KAMANDI * KILLBOX (Ed Rush + Audio) * LADI6

LOGISTICS * MONTELL 2099 * MY NU LENG * NADIA ROSE

PRINCESS NOKIA * QUIX * REMI * STATE OF MIND

STICKY BUDS * SWINDAIL * SWINDLE * TRUTH

ABDUL KAY * AROHA + TALI * DILLASTRATE

BEAU JEFFERIES + LITTLE VILLAGE * DYLAN C * HAAN808

JESSB * KODER * LEE MVTTHEWS * RAIZA BIZA

SILVA MC * SURLY * T1R * THE ANXIENTS

PLUS MORE TO COME