4 Sep 2017
UsernamePassword

Remember Me? | Join | Recover
Click here to sign in via social networking

Music News - Northern Bass Second Announcement

Northern Bass Second Announcement

31 August 2017 - 0 Comments

Promoter Fuzen Entertainment has announced the addition of even more artists to the Northern Bass 17/18 festival lineup. 

PENDULUM (DJ SET) * THE GASLAMP KILLER * THE UPBEATS
ALIX PEREZ + SKEPTICAL * DIGITAL
CHARLI 2NZ + KRAFTY KUTS
LOGISTICS * MY NU LENG * PRINCESS NOKIA
 QUIX * REMI * SWINDAIL * AROHA + TALI
BEAU JEFFERIES + LITTLE VILLAGE * DILLASTRATE
KODER * LEE MVTTHEWS * RAIZA BIZA * SURLY

----------------------------

PLUS MORE TO COME

With 27 international and 23 local acts confirmed so far, plus more local artists still to come, this lineup will provide the perfect soundtrack to bring 2017 to a close and start 2018 off just right.

Festival director Gareth Popham says; “Our goal is to deliver the best event possible from facilities to our lineup and this year is no exception”

“With what is shaping up to be our best festival yet, we can’t wait to bring you the noise at Northern Bass 17/18”.

With more bus services, improved camping facilities and another local artist announcement still to come, tickets for Northern Bass 17/18 are, and will continue to, sell fast! 

NORTHERN BASS 17/18

www.northernbass.co.nz

 TICKETS ONSALE NOW FROM THE TICKET FAIRY

For updates, competitions and more information check

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Northern Bass 17/18 – The lineup so far

ANDY C * FOREIGN BEGGARS * GOLDIE
 PENDULUM (DJ SET) * POST MALONE
SALMONELLA DUB feat’ return of TIKI TAANE
 SHAPESHIFTER * STORMZY
THE GASLAMP KILLER * THE UPBEATS

----------------------------

ALIX PEREZ + SKEPTICAL * A. SKILLZ * BLACK SUN EMPIRE
 CHARLI 2NZ + KRAFTY KUTS * DIGITAL * DOC SCOTT
HYBRID MINDS * KAMANDI * KILLBOX (Ed Rush + Audio) * LADI6
LOGISTICS * MONTELL 2099 * MY NU LENG * NADIA ROSE
PRINCESS NOKIA * QUIX * REMI * STATE OF MIND
STICKY BUDS * SWINDAIL * SWINDLE * TRUTH

--------------------

ABDUL KAY * AROHA + TALI * DILLASTRATE
BEAU JEFFERIES + LITTLE VILLAGE * DYLAN C * HAAN808
JESSB * KODER * LEE MVTTHEWS * RAIZA BIZA
SILVA MC * SURLY * T1R  * THE ANXIENTS

--------------------

PLUS MORE TO COME


Next: Big Thief and Spiral Stairs - Auckland Show

Prev: Katy Perry Announces New Auckland Show

Comments

There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.

Return to News Archive

NZ Top 10 Singles

  • LOOK WHAT YOU MADE ME DO
    Taylor Swift
  • FRIENDS
    Justin Bieber And BloodPop
  • GLORIOUS
    Macklemore feat. Skylar Grey
  • NEW RULES
    Dua Lipa
  • DESPACITO (REMIX)
    Luis Fonsi And Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
  • FEELS
    Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry And Big Sean
  • SORRY NOT SORRY
    Demi Lovato
  • UNFORGETTABLE
    French Montana feat. Swae Lee
  • THUNDER
    Imagine Dragons
  • WILD THOUGHTS
    DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna And Bryson Tiller
View the Full NZ Top 40...
muzic.net.nz Logo
100% New Zealand Music
All content on this website is copyright to muzic.net.nz and other respective rights holders. Redistribution of any material presented here without permission is prohibited.
Report a ProblemReport A Problem