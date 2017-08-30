Today’s Pre-Sale tickets to the New Zealand leg of KATY PERRY’s WITNESS: The Tour have sold so quickly that TEG DAINTY have now announced a second show in Auckland.

WITNESS: The Tour new show:

AUCKLAND - 21 August at Spark Arena. Presale tickets on sale now!

WITNESS: The Tour is an imaginative trip from outer-space to inner-space, from the planets to the bottom of our oceans, and a musical journey through Katy Perry’s biggest milestones and mega-hits right up to her latest album. The dramatically original staging means that there isn’t a bad seat in the house, when Katy brings out her band and dancers, along with all the bells and whistles.

WITNESS: The Tour is Katy’s first run since the sold-out, 151-date Prismatic World Tour, which was hailed by Rolling Stone as “a show to damage retinas and blow minds.” Katy played a staggering 25 shows combined across Australasia in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane before finishing the tour in Auckland.

With her latest album Witness, Katy finds liberation, in the changes in her own life and in the world around her, delivering songs that inspire both thought and movement. The singles released thus far – the Platinum-certified Chained to the Rhythm featuring Skip Marley, Bon Appétit featuring Migos and the new single Swish Swish featuring Nicki Minaj – hint at the breadth of the musical and thematic elements found on Witness.

In New Zealand, Katy has enjoyed 9 x No. 1 singles and 4 x top 5 singles. Her singles have achieved 31 x Platinum status in New Zealand with an additional 4 x Gold singles.

WITNESS: The Tour New Zealand dates:

20 August at Spark Arena, Auckland

NEW SHOW! 21 August at Spark Arena, Auckland

