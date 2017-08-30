With their sixth studio album Fabric out next Friday, The Black Seeds have today, shared a bright and colourful new music video bound to get you feeling good. The video premiered yesterday on Stuff in an extensive feature.



Their latest single Back To You is a tribute to old relationships revived and staying true, set over bubbly rhythmic stabs. Made with the support of NZ On Air, the video was created by Connor Pritchard (Director / DOP), Jasper Jay (DOP) and features animation by Ethan Zonneveld. It all unfolds with paint, confetti & yarn coming together in a vibrant visual as co-frontman Daniel Weetman sits down to tell the story.



Listen to The Black Seeds - Back To You here:

Spotify

iTunes

YouTube

Watch: The Black Seeds - Back To You

The Black Seeds will embark on their full NZ tour next month! Make sure to come and experience the new album and the hits with one of New Zealand's most-loved bands when they're in your town! Get tour dates & full ticketing details here





COSMIC TICKETING PRESENTS:

'FABRIC' NZ ALBUM RELEASE TOUR

The Black Seeds

Thursday 21 September - Raglan, The Raglan Club

Tickets from cosmicticketing.co.nz & from venue, 22 Bow St, Raglan





Friday 22 September - Auckland, The Powerstation





Saturday 23 September - Mt. Maunganui, Totara Street

Tickets from cosmicticketing.co.nz & from venue, 11 Totara St, Mt. Maunganui





Wednesday 27 September - Wanaka, Lake Wanaka Centre

Tickets from eventfinda.co.nz & from Base 2, 12 Helwick St, Wanaka





Thursday 28 September - Dunedin, Refuel

Tickets from cosmicticketing.co.nz or available from

OUSA main office on campus & Cosmic Dunedin, 355 George Street, Dunedin





Friday 29 September - Christchurch, The Bedford Bigtop

Tickets from cosmicticketing.co.nz & available from Cosmic stores





Saturday 30 September - Nelson, Club Paradox





Thursday 5 October - Napier, The Cabana





Friday 6 October - Wellington, San Fran

Tickets from cosmicticketing.co.nz & available from

Cosmic on Cuba, 97 Cuba St, Wellington





Saturday 7 October - Wellington, San Fran

Tickets from cosmicticketing.co.nz & available from

Cosmic on Cuba, 97 Cuba St, Wellington





Follow The Black Seeds online: