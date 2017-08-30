With their sixth studio album Fabric out next
Friday, The Black
Seeds have today, shared a bright and colourful new music video
bound to get you feeling good. The video premiered yesterday on Stuff in an
extensive feature.
Their latest single Back
To You is a tribute to old relationships revived and staying
true, set over bubbly rhythmic stabs. Made with the support of NZ On Air, the
video was created by Connor
Pritchard (Director / DOP), Jasper Jay (DOP) and features
animation by Ethan
Zonneveld. It all unfolds with paint, confetti & yarn
coming together in a vibrant visual as co-frontman Daniel Weetman sits down to tell the story.
Listen to The Black
Seeds - Back To You here:
Spotify
iTunes
YouTube
The Black Seeds will embark
on their full NZ tour next month! Make sure to come and experience the new
album and the hits
with
one of New Zealand's most-loved bands when they're in your town! Get tour dates
& full ticketing details here
.
|
|
|
Watch: The Black
Seeds - Back To You
COSMIC
TICKETING PRESENTS:
'FABRIC' NZ ALBUM RELEASE
TOUR
The Black Seeds
Thursday 21 September -
Raglan, The Raglan Club
Friday 22 September
- Auckland, The Powerstation
Saturday 23 September
- Mt. Maunganui, Totara Street
Wednesday 27
September - Wanaka, Lake Wanaka Centre
Thursday 28
September - Dunedin, Refuel
OUSA main office on
campus & Cosmic Dunedin, 355 George Street, Dunedin
Friday 29 September
- Christchurch, The Bedford Bigtop
Saturday 30
September - Nelson, Club Paradox
Thursday 5 October -
Napier, The Cabana
Friday 6 October -
Wellington, San Fran
Cosmic on Cuba, 97 Cuba St, Wellington
Saturday 7 October -
Wellington, San Fran
Cosmic on Cuba, 97 Cuba St, Wellington
Follow
The Black Seeds online:
There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.