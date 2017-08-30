4 Sep 2017
The Black Seeds share vibrant new music video 'Back To You'

30 August 2017 - 0 Comments

With their sixth studio album Fabric out next Friday, The Black Seeds have today, shared a bright and colourful new music video bound to get you feeling good. The video premiered yesterday on Stuff in an extensive feature.

Their latest single Back To You is a tribute to old relationships revived and staying true, set over bubbly rhythmic stabs. Made with the support of NZ On Air, the video was created by Connor Pritchard (Director / DOP), Jasper Jay (DOP) and features animation by Ethan Zonneveld. It all unfolds with paint, confetti & yarn coming together in a vibrant visual as co-frontman Daniel Weetman sits down to tell the story.

Listen to The Black Seeds - Back To You here:

Spotify
iTunes
YouTube

The Black Seeds will embark on their full NZ tour next month! Make sure to come and experience the new album and the hits with one of New Zealand's most-loved bands when they're in your town! Get tour dates & full ticketing details here.

Watch: The Black Seeds - Back To You


COSMIC TICKETING PRESENTS:
'FABRIC'  NZ ALBUM RELEASE TOUR

The Black Seeds

Thursday 21 September - Raglan, The Raglan Club
Tickets from cosmicticketing.co.nz & from venue, 22 Bow St, Raglan

Friday 22 September - Auckland, The Powerstation
Tickets from aaaticketing.co.nz

Saturday 23 September - Mt. Maunganui, Totara Street
Tickets from cosmicticketing.co.nz & from venue, 11 Totara St, Mt. Maunganui

Wednesday 27 September - Wanaka, Lake Wanaka Centre
Tickets from eventfinda.co.nz & from Base 2, 12 Helwick St, Wanaka

Thursday 28 September - Dunedin, Refuel
Tickets from cosmicticketing.co.nz or available from 
OUSA main office on campus & Cosmic Dunedin, 355 George Street, Dunedin

Friday 29 September - Christchurch, The Bedford Bigtop
Tickets from cosmicticketing.co.nz & available from Cosmic stores

Saturday 30 September - Nelson, Club Paradox
Tickets from cosmicticketing.co.nz

Thursday 5 October - Napier, The Cabana
Tickets from cosmicticketing.co.nz

Friday 6 October - Wellington, San Fran
Tickets from cosmicticketing.co.nz & available from
Cosmic on Cuba, 97 Cuba St, Wellington

Saturday 7 October - Wellington, San Fran
Tickets from cosmicticketing.co.nz & available from
Cosmic on Cuba, 97 Cuba St, Wellington

Follow The Black Seeds online:

