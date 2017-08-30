About the Māori Music Month Celebration Concert





Date: Saturday 2 September, 2017

Time: 11am

Venue: MTG Century Theatre, Napier

Tickets: Free entry!

Tickets available at Takitimu Performing Arts School and MTG Napier Museum.

The second annual Te Marama Pūoro Waiata Māori (Māori Music Month) will be capped off this weekend by a special celebration concert in Napier.Māori Music Month is run by the Waiata Māori Awards throughout the month of August to celebrate Māori Music.The 2017 celebration concert takes place this Saturday from 11am at the Century Theatre in Napier and includes performances by:- Singer/songwriter(Winner Best Māori Female Solo, Waiata Māori Music Awards 2016)presents Whakaaria Mai (world class Māori Dance Company that takes Māori Arts to the global stage)