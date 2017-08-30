Music News - Maori Music Month 2017 Closes With Special Celebration Concert
30 August 2017 - 0 Comments
The second annual Te Marama
Pūoro Waiata Māori (Māori Music Month) will be capped off this weekend by a
special celebration concert in Napier.
Māori Music Month is run by the Waiata Māori Awards throughout the month of
August to celebrate Māori Music.
The 2017 celebration concert takes place this Saturday from 11am at the Century
Theatre in Napier and includes performances by:
- Te Kura Kaupapa o Te
Wānanga Whare Tapere o Takitimu
- Ngati Kahungunu Taikura
- Singer/songwriter Amba Holly
(Winner
Best Māori Female Solo, Waiata Māori Music Awards 2016)
- Kahurangi Maori Dance
Theatre
presents Whakaaria Mai (world class Māori Dance
Company that takes Māori Arts to the global stage)
About the Māori Music Month
Celebration Concert
Date: Saturday 2 September, 2017
Time: 11am
Venue: MTG Century Theatre, Napier
Tickets: Free entry!
Tickets
available at Takitimu Performing Arts School and MTG Napier Museum.
