Reggae Royalty, Jamaica’s The Original Wailers return to perform one Exclusive NZ show in Auckland. The Original Wailers will perform the iconic Bob Marley & The Wailers album Legend in Full, plus a special encore of Greatest Hits

“My music will go on forever” Bob Marley

Bob Marley & The Wailers have sold more than 250 million albums worldwide. Legend is the best-selling reggae album of all time and has been certified 20 x Platinum in NZ selling over 300,000 copies, more per person than any other country in the world. The album is jam packed with classic after classic - Is This Love(reached #8), Could You Be Loved (#2), Three Little Birds, One Love (which stayed at #1 for 7 weeks), No Woman No Cry (#30), Buffalo Soldier (#3), I Shot The Sheriff, Jamming, Get Up Stand Up (#49), Redemption Song (#22) to name a few. This will be an unforgettable experience as The Original Wailersperform Legend in full plus Greatest Hits including Iron Lion Zion (#2) and more

“One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain” Bob Marley

Bob Marley left his body behind some 36 years ago, but his music is still with us. His spirit comforting us and lifting our spirits. Join The Original Wailers as they carry on Marley’s message of love and unity and perform Legend - an experience which will no doubt have the audience singing along, clapping hands and smiles beaming

“One love, one heart, let’s get together and feel alright”

The Original Wailers Auckland

Thursday 14thDecember The Powerstation Auckland

