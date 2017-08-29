World-renowned, multi-platinum American rockers Everclear are playing a one-off New Zealand show to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of their albumThey’ll play the Powerstation in Auckland on October 1, 2017 - performing the entirerecord plus other hits.is Everclear’s best selling album to date and includes the hit songsand“It’s hard to believe we made this record 20 years ago. Even though I’m in a different place now than the guy who first wrote and sang these songs, and even though faces, voices, and relationships change, the songs still feel relevant and vital every time we play them live,” says the band’s frontman Art Alexakis, who adds that he can’t wait to return to Kiwi shores.“I Love New Zealand, the people there are so genuine, they know how to rock and have a good time, I cant wait to be there again”.For over two decades, Everclear’s sound has reflected the rock, post-punk, and singer/songwriter influences of Alexakis, including acts like X, the Replacements, the Pixies, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, and Elvis Costello.The band found success with their first three albumsand, which were all certified Platinum. In 2015 the band released their ninth studio album