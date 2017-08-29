World-renowned,
multi-platinum American rockers Everclear are playing a one-off New Zealand show to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of
their album So Much For The Afterglow
.
They’ll play the Powerstation in Auckland on October
1, 2017 - performing the entire So Much For The Afterglow
record plus
other hits. So Much For The Afterglow
is Everclear’s
best selling album to date and includes the hit songs Everything to Everyone
,I Will Buy You a New
Life
, Father
of Mine
, So
Much For the Afterglow
and One Hit Wonder
.
“It’s hard to believe we made this record 20 years ago. Even though I’m in a
different place now than the guy who first wrote and sang these songs, and even
though faces, voices, and relationships change, the songs still feel relevant
and vital every time we play them live,” says the band’s frontman Art Alexakis, who adds
that he can’t wait to return to Kiwi shores.
“I Love New Zealand, the people there are so genuine, they know how to rock and
have a good time, I cant wait to be there again”.
For over two decades, Everclear’s
sound has reflected the rock, post-punk, and singer/songwriter influences of
Alexakis, including acts like X, the Replacements, the Pixies, Bruce
Springsteen, Tom Petty, and Elvis Costello.
The band found success with their first three albums Sparkle and Fade
, So Much For The Afterglow
and Songs From an American Movie Vol One: Learning How To Smile
, which were all
certified Platinum. In 2015 the band released their ninth studio album Black Is The New Black
.
Everclear perform live at The Powerstation Auckland on October 1.
