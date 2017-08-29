4 Sep 2017
  • Everclear - So Much For The Afterglow 20th Anniversary Tour

Everclear - So Much For The Afterglow 20th Anniversary Tour

29 August 2017 - 0 Comments

World-renowned, multi-platinum American rockers Everclear are playing a one-off New Zealand show to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of their album So Much For The Afterglow.
 
They’ll play the Powerstation in Auckland on October 1, 2017 - performing the entire So Much For The Afterglow record plus other hits.
 
So Much For The Afterglow is Everclear’s best selling album to date and includes the hit songs Everything to Everyone,I Will Buy You a New Life, Father of Mine, So Much For the Afterglow and One Hit Wonder.
 
“It’s hard to believe we made this record 20 years ago. Even though I’m in a different place now than the guy who first wrote and sang these songs, and even though faces, voices, and relationships change, the songs still feel relevant and vital every time we play them live,” says the band’s frontman Art Alexakis, who adds that he can’t wait to return to Kiwi shores.

“I Love New Zealand, the people there are so genuine, they know how to rock and have a good time, I cant wait to be there again”.
 
For over two decades, Everclear’s sound has reflected the rock, post-punk, and singer/songwriter influences of Alexakis, including acts like X, the Replacements, the Pixies, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, and Elvis Costello. 
 
The band found success with their first three albums Sparkle and FadeSo Much For The Afterglow and Songs From an American Movie Vol One: Learning How To Smile, which were all certified Platinum. In 2015 the band released their ninth studio album Black Is The New Black.

Everclear perform live at The Powerstation Auckland on October 1.

With local support from Fuser and Hangar 18

Tickets Available From: AAA Ticketing

Comments

There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.

