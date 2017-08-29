Music News - Bootleg Rascal Return To New Zealand This September
Hot
on the heels of their Sticky
Fingers support slot in New Zealand over summer, Bootleg Rascal return
to our shores next month for a four-date tour.
Presented by Pato
Entertainment and Audiology,
the Bootleg Rascaltour hits Meow in Wellingtonon September
27, Whammy in Aucklandon September 28,
Dark Room in Christchurchon September 29,
before finishing up in Queenstownat Yonder on September
30.
Ghetto-dubsters Bootleg
Rascal originate from Sydney and the Gold Coast and are masters
of hip-hop infused jams and sonic brews.
With an EP and full-length album to their name, Bootleg Rascal have become Triple J
favourites with their tracks, Oh I Know
and Asleep In The Machine
and have developed a reputation for their exciting live shows.
They have toured the world alongside brothers in arms, Sticky Fingers,
including sold out shows in North America and Canada and are currently on a
headline tour across the UK and Europe celebrating their latest single, With You
.
Don’t miss your chance to catch the Australian dub-stars, Bootleg Rascal, when
they touch down here next month.
Tickets go on sale Tuesday August 29 at 7pm from www.theticketfairy.com
