4 Sep 2017
Music News - Bootleg Rascal Return To New Zealand This September

Bootleg Rascal Return To New Zealand This September

29 August 2017 - 0 Comments

Hot on the heels of their Sticky Fingers support slot in New Zealand over summer, Bootleg Rascal return to our shores next month for a four-date tour.
 
Presented by Pato Entertainment and Audiology, the Bootleg Rascaltour hits Meow in Wellingtonon September 27, Whammy in Aucklandon September 28, Dark Room in Christchurchon September 29, before finishing up in Queenstownat Yonder on September 30.
 
Ghetto-dubsters Bootleg Rascal originate from Sydney and the Gold Coast and are masters of hip-hop infused jams and sonic brews.
 
With an EP and full-length album to their name, Bootleg Rascal have become Triple J favourites with their tracks, Oh I Know and Asleep In The Machine and have developed a reputation for their exciting live shows.
 
They have toured the world alongside brothers in arms, Sticky Fingers, including sold out shows in North America and Canada and are currently on a headline tour across the UK and Europe celebrating their latest single, With You.
 
Don’t miss your chance to catch the Australian dub-stars, Bootleg Rascal, when they touch down here next month.
 
Tickets go on sale Tuesday August 29 at 7pm from www.theticketfairy.com

Wellington – September 27, Meow

Auckland – September 28, Whammy Bar

Christchurch – September 29, Dark Room

Queenstown – September 30, Yonder (*free show)

Find Bootleg Rascal:
 



