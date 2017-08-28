After
impressing fans and critics with a string of singles, Racing
has just
released their highly-anticipated EP, The Bass
.
The record includes the title track The
Bass
, If
Only
and Racing’s
latest single Misbehaving
- a song best described by the band themselves: “It doesn’t just hypnotize you,
it invigorates you with the rhythmic relief your hips have always longed for.”
The hypnotically-devious groove is accompanied by a mesmerizing video, shot and
directed by James Watson and produced by Vince McMillan (Sherpa
).
While the band plays in a decadent and deserted old Hollywood-style theatre, a
gang of youths is captured in various states of anarchy as they adventure through
dark docklands.
Bonfires, abandoned car parks and the night sky alive with fireworks.
Misbehaving.
Watch the video for Misbehaving HERE
To celebrate the release of The Bass
, Racingis hitting the road for an eight-date tour of New Zealand, which kicks off in
Tauranga on September 15and ends in Wellingtonon October 7. See the full list of dates and
venues below.
Racing is
made up of long-time collaborators Ed Knowles and Sven Pettersen - two crucial
parts of the colossus that was The
Checks
. Completing the line-up is two other heavy hitters from
the Kiwi alt scene, Daniel Barrett, formerly of Sherpa and Izaak Houston, formerly of Space Creeps.
With their unique blend of psychedelic indie-rock and dance, Racing has been hailed
as the future of New Zealand’s thriving indie music scene.
“Misbehaving” is a superior
example of the band’s soulful sensibilities. Funkified basslines and guitar
transport listeners to the heat and hedonism of the dance floor." – Pop Matters “With 80’s Miami Vice neon
laced vibes, Kiwi rock revivalists Racing, captures the addictive essence of
synth dance rock with their new single, If Only.” – Huffington Post "The Bass" is
among the most dynamic rock tracks we've heard so far in 2017.” – Paste Magazine
RACING
– ON TOUR:
Fri Sept 15: Totara St.
Mount Maunganui
with Dictaphone Blues
Sat Sept 16: Cabana, Napier
with Dictaphone Blues
Thurs Sept 21: ReFuel, Dunedin
with special guests
Fri Sept 22: Darkroom, Christchurch
with special guests
Fri Sept 29: Kings Arms, Auckland
with Dual and Dirty Pixels
Sat Sept 30: Yot Club, Raglan
with Dual
Fri Oct 6: Lucky Bar, Whanganui
with special guests
Sat Oct 7: Meow, Wellington
with special guests
Get
THE BASS EP:
Find Racing:
