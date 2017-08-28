4 Sep 2017
Racing - 'The Bass' EP Out Now

28 August 2017 - 0 Comments

After impressing fans and critics with a string of singles, Racing has just released their highly-anticipated EP, The Bass.

The record includes the title track The Bass, If Only and Racing’s latest single Misbehaving - a song best described by the band themselves: “It doesn’t just hypnotize you, it invigorates you with the rhythmic relief your hips have always longed for.”

The hypnotically-devious groove is accompanied by a mesmerizing video, shot and directed by James Watson and produced by Vince McMillan (Sherpa).

While the band plays in a decadent and deserted old Hollywood-style theatre, a gang of youths is captured in various states of anarchy as they adventure through dark docklands. 
Bonfires, abandoned car parks and the night sky alive with fireworks. Misbehaving.
 
Watch the video for Misbehaving HERE
 
To celebrate the release of The Bass, Racingis hitting the road for an eight-date tour of New Zealand, which kicks off in Tauranga on September 15and ends in Wellingtonon October 7. See the full list of dates and venues below.

Racing is made up of long-time collaborators Ed Knowles and Sven Pettersen - two crucial parts of the colossus that was The Checks. Completing the line-up is two other heavy hitters from the Kiwi alt scene, Daniel Barrett, formerly of Sherpa and Izaak Houston, formerly of Space Creeps.

With their unique blend of psychedelic indie-rock and dance, Racing has been hailed as the future of New Zealand’s thriving indie music scene. 

“Misbehaving” is a superior example of the band’s soulful sensibilities. Funkified basslines and guitar transport listeners to the heat and hedonism of the dance floor." Pop Matters
 
“With 80’s Miami Vice neon laced vibes, Kiwi rock revivalists Racing, captures the addictive essence of synth dance rock with their new single, If Only.” Huffington Post
 
"The Bass" is among the most dynamic rock tracks we've heard so far in 2017.” Paste Magazine

RACING – ON TOUR:

Fri Sept 15: Totara St. Mount Maunganui
with Dictaphone Blues

Sat Sept 16: Cabana, Napier
with Dictaphone Blues

Thurs Sept 21: ReFuel, Dunedin
with special guests

Fri Sept 22: Darkroom, Christchurch
with special guests

Fri Sept 29: Kings Arms, Auckland
with Dual and Dirty Pixels

Sat Sept 30: Yot Club, Raglan
with Dual

Fri Oct 6: Lucky Bar, Whanganui
with special guests

Sat Oct 7: Meow, Wellington
with special guests

Tickets available HERE


Get THE BASS EP:

Find Racing:

