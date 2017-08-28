Music News - Announcing the Mt Maunganui RockFest
28 August 2017 - 0 Comments
The annual rock event for the Bay of Plenty, the RockFest, is taking place on Saturday 28th October, at the Totara St venue, Mt Maunganui.
Last year was a great success,and this year promises to be even bigger, with 8 rock / hard rock bands in total. 3 bands are travelling from Auckland, including Remote
, Coridian
and Play Big
; 2 bands are from Hamilton, including Battlecat
and Deathnir
; and 3 local bands including The Carradines
, The Eternal Sea
and Apollo SteamTrain
.
The event has been so popular in the local NZ Rock scene that the event’s promoter, Kingsley Smith, has regrettably had to turn away several bands.
Kingsley has 2 main mission goals for the RockFest: 1 goal is to raise money for the local Cancer Society, with all profits being donated; and the 2nd goal is to provide the local rock community with an event that goes off and draws a large crowd.
