4 Sep 2017
Music News - Announcing the Mt Maunganui RockFest

Announcing the Mt Maunganui RockFest

28 August 2017 - 0 Comments

The annual rock event for the Bay of Plenty, the RockFest, is taking place on Saturday 28th October, at the Totara St venue, Mt Maunganui.

Last year was a great success,and this year promises to be even bigger, with 8 rock / hard rock bands in total. 3 bands are travelling from Auckland, including Remote, Coridian and Play Big; 2 bands are from Hamilton, including Battlecat and Deathnir; and 3 local bands including The Carradines, The Eternal Sea and Apollo SteamTrain.

The event has been so popular in the local NZ Rock scene that the event’s promoter, Kingsley Smith, has regrettably had to turn away several bands.

Kingsley has 2 main mission goals for the RockFest: 1 goal is to raise money for the local Cancer Society, with all profits being donated; and the 2nd goal is to provide the local rock community with an event that goes off and draws a large crowd.


