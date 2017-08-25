Huawei New Zealand has announced that it will donate 100 Pianos to New Zealand primary schools in partnership with the Play it Strange Charitable trust.

Huawei’s 100 Pianos Project was unveiled at Rongomai School in Otara and will be open to schools nationwide between deciles 1-7. When Huawei’s founder and CEO, Mr Ren Zhengfei met with New Zealand Prime Minister, Bill English, in March he made the commitment as a core part of Huawei’s Corporate Social Responsibility programme in New Zealand.

Huawei New Zealand Director of Public Affairs, Andrew Bowater, says the 100 Piano’s Project was about inspiring the imaginations and creativity of young New Zealanders.

“As one of the largest technology companies in the world, Huawei, is committed to heavily investing in innovation, including here in New Zealand by partnering with local universities on research projects. But Huawei also wants to ensure the next generation of Kiwi kids is creative in their thinking and continue to push the boundaries.

“Music is a great way for kids to be creative while also helping with their learning. There is so much technology in today’s world, but it is still so important that we expose the next generation to music and the opportunities it can open up.

“Play it Strange has been at the forefront of encouraging young New Zealanders to embrace music for over a decade, so it was a natural partnership for us. We hope that this donation and partnership will help Kiwi kids achieve even more academically while also embracing the future world of smart technology by encouraging them to be imaginative through the playing and creation of music.”

Mike Chunn, CEO of Play It Strange said “The piano is a great foundation instrument. It brings melody, chords, rhythm all together and provides a song writing template like no other. It is wonderful that Huawei has the vision that parallels this and 100 pianos will be heading to primary and intermediate schools later in the year. Our Play It Strange ‘100 Piano Project’ competition is a creative one and we believe many entries will come in. It’s an exciting time!”

On the day of receiving the Piano present by Huawei and Play It Strange, Rongomai School Teacher, Lui Fauolo, said “It is truly humbling and we, at Rongomai School, will be forever grateful and indebted to you. The implications are limitless. These children have hidden talents left, right and centre and with this piano, I am certain that many of these talents will come out of hiding for the world to see. We cannot thank Huawei and Play it Strange enough.”

The 100 Pianos Project is open to all schools between deciles 1-7, schools can apply through the Play it Strange website by submitting an application that demonstrates how the School will use it to drive creativity in their learning.

Schools can log on at www.playitstrange.org.nz/100-piano-projectto enter