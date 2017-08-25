Illusive
Presents, Frontier Touring and ZM are proud to present, for the first time ever
in New Zealand, a brand new RNB party: the colossal Friday Jams Live is
heading our way for one massive show in October! *AIRHORN*
On 22nd October, ZM’s favourite RnB show Friday
Jams
levels up for one epic party. Featuring an absolute stacked
line-up of Craig David
Presents TS5, NE-YO,Sean Paul,Kelis, Mario and hosted by
ultimate hype man Fatman
Scoop, this will be your one chance to see musical royalty
gracing the stage, performing all their crowd favourites and timeless anthems.
‘Friday Jams has seen incredible growth to date, and it’s only early days.
Starting as a three hour feature on ZM a little over a year ago, Friday Jams
has quickly grown in to a monster; Taking over New Zealand workplace radios
every Friday, expanding to an iHeart Radio Channel and New Zealand #1
album.
We’re incredibly excited to bring this show to the stage and put on the biggest
RNB throwback party New Zealand has ever seen.’ – Ross Flahive, ZM
Content DirectorINTRODUCING FRIDAY JAMS LIVE
2017:
Selling over 8 million
albums worldwide, Friday Jams Live 2017 welcomes British superstar Craig David
. Rising to stardom in his
teens with his debut album Born
To Do It
earning multi-platinum status, the Grammy nominated
singer-songwriter will bring his DJ house party extravaganza Craig David Presents TS5
to
New Zealand for the first time!
The exhilarating live DJ and vocal set up has been performed across the globe
at some of the world’s biggest parties including Glastonbury, Wireless
Festival, Ibiza Rocks and London’s iconic O2. David will bring all the ‘flava’
to the stage with his iconic tunes including the likes of 7 Days
, Walking Away
, What’s Your Flava
and Re-rewind
.
2017 is the Year of the Gentleman
, the One In A Million Ne-Yo
will be heading Down Under for
Friday Jams Live 2017. One of the most sophisticated and sought-after
songwriters in the industry, Ne-Yo has collaborated with acts like ScHoolboy Q,
T.I, Juicy J, Calvin Harris and Wiz Khalifa.
Ne-Yo will treat audiences to his sexy and smooth tunes like So Sick
, Miss Independent
, Closer
and Let Me Love You
plus recent party
anthem, Time Of Our Lives
feat. Pitbull.
Ne-Yo comes equipped with a full live band for his exclusive set at Friday Jams
Live and no doubt, with a few surprises up his sleeve!
Grammy-winning reggae
aficionado Sean Paul
and his full live band will
be bringing his swag of jams performing with full live band, No Lie
. The perfect blend of Paul’s
distinctive voice, hypnotic rhythms and first class production is showcased in
hits Breathe
featuring Blu Cantrell, Temperature
, Gimme The Light
and Get Busy
plus the latest #1 hit Rockabye
. The multi-platinum
selling, Jamaican native is guaranteed to make your Body
move!
The reason behind all the
boys in the yard, Kelis
is joining the jam-packed list
of RNB royalty.
From her Grammy-nominated mega hit Milkshake
, to sizzling, sassy
anthems like Millionaire
, Trick Me
and latest release Who’s Lovin’ You
, Kelis needs no
apology for being Bossy
.
Thinking I Need More
? Look no further! Mario
will be joining the line-up of
prodigious RNB icons this October. Staying hot on our radar since 2002s
breakout hit Just A Friend
to the ultra-smooth,
award winning single Let Me Love You
and soul smashing How Do I Breathe
and most
recently collaborated on legendary Australian hip hop group Bliss n Eso’s Believe
, the Baltimore singer
will be bringing his best moves, it’s time to Step Up
.
Finally, Friday Jams Live
2017 would not be complete without icon Fatman
Scoop
(Be Faithful
) who will be our very
special host across the night!
Friday Jams Live 2017 will bring state of the art production and stage design
making this concert a glorious 5-hour certified concert spectacular! This is
your ONLY chance in New Zealand to see all these massive acts perform live on
one stage – this line up is 100% exclusive to Friday Jams Live 2017 – do not
miss out!
Tickets start from only $99.90 with VIP options available. Tickets are on sale
Thursday 31 August and they won’t last long! This is the biggest party of 2017;
make sure you’re a part of it!
For all event information, head to Friday Jams Live website
or Facebook page.
FRIDAY JAMS LIVE 2017
OCTOBER 2017
Presented by Illusive
Presents, Frontier Touring & ZM
#FRIDAYJAMSLIVE
Craig David
presents TS5 • Ne-Yo • Sean Paul
Kelis • Mario
Hosted by Fatman Scoop
Begins: Mon 28 Aug (12PM
NZST)
Ends: Tue 29 Aug (12PM
NZST)
(or ends earlier if pre-sale
allocation exhausted)
Begins: Tue 29 Aug (2PM
NZST)
Ends: Wed 30 Aug (2PM
NZST)
(or ends earlier if pre-sale
allocation exhausted)
General public on sale
Begins: Thu 31 Aug (12PM
NZST)
Sun 22 Oct | Spark
Arena, Auckland (All Ages)
(Labour Weekend)
There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.