4 Sep 2017
UsernamePassword

Remember Me? | Join | Recover
Click here to sign in via social networking
  • Home »
  • News »
  • Friday Jams Live | New Zealand's biggest ever RNB party is coming to town!

Music News - Friday Jams Live | New Zealand's biggest ever RNB party is coming to town!

Friday Jams Live | New Zealand's biggest ever RNB party is coming to town!

25 August 2017 - 0 Comments

Illusive Presents, Frontier Touring and ZM are proud to present, for the first time ever in New Zealand, a brand new RNB party: the colossal Friday Jams Live is heading our way for one massive show in October! *AIRHORN*

On 22nd October, ZM’s favourite RnB show Friday Jams levels up for one epic party. Featuring an absolute stacked line-up of Craig David Presents TS5, NE-YO,Sean Paul,Kelis, Mario and hosted by ultimate hype man Fatman Scoop, this will be your one chance to see musical royalty gracing the stage, performing all their crowd favourites and timeless anthems.

‘Friday Jams has seen incredible growth to date, and it’s only early days. Starting as a three hour feature on ZM a little over a year ago, Friday Jams has quickly grown in to a monster; Taking over New Zealand workplace radios every Friday, expanding to an iHeart Radio Channel and New Zealand #1 album. 

We’re incredibly excited to bring this show to the stage and put on the biggest RNB throwback party New Zealand has ever seen.’  – Ross Flahive, ZM Content Director

INTRODUCING FRIDAY JAMS LIVE 2017:

Selling over 8 million albums worldwide, Friday Jams Live 2017 welcomes British superstar Craig David. Rising to stardom in his teens with his debut album Born To Do It earning multi-platinum status, the Grammy nominated singer-songwriter will bring his DJ house party extravaganza Craig David Presents TS5 to New Zealand for the first time!

The exhilarating live DJ and vocal set up has been performed across the globe at some of the world’s biggest parties including Glastonbury, Wireless Festival, Ibiza Rocks and London’s iconic O2. David will bring all the ‘flava’ to the stage with his iconic tunes including the likes of 7 Days, Walking Away, What’s Your Flava and Re-rewind.

2017 is the Year of the Gentleman, the One In A Million Ne-Yo will be heading Down Under for Friday Jams Live 2017. One of the most sophisticated and sought-after songwriters in the industry, Ne-Yo has collaborated with acts like ScHoolboy Q, T.I, Juicy J, Calvin Harris and Wiz Khalifa.

Ne-Yo will treat audiences to his sexy and smooth tunes like So Sick, Miss Independent, Closer and Let Me Love You plus recent party anthem, Time Of Our Lives feat. Pitbull. Ne-Yo comes equipped with a full live band for his exclusive set at Friday Jams Live and no doubt, with a few surprises up his sleeve!

Grammy-winning reggae aficionado Sean Paul and his full live band will be bringing his swag of jams performing with full live band, No Lie. The perfect blend of Paul’s distinctive voice, hypnotic rhythms and first class production is showcased in hits Breathe featuring Blu Cantrell, Temperature, Gimme The Light and Get Busy plus the latest #1 hit Rockabye. The multi-platinum selling, Jamaican native is guaranteed to make your Body move!

The reason behind all the boys in the yard, Kelis is joining the jam-packed list of RNB royalty.
From her Grammy-nominated mega hit Milkshake, to sizzling, sassy anthems like Millionaire, Trick Me and latest release Who’s Lovin’ You, Kelis needs no apology for being Bossy.

Thinking I Need More? Look no further! Mario will be joining the line-up of prodigious RNB icons this October. Staying hot on our radar since 2002s breakout hit Just A Friend to the ultra-smooth, award winning single Let Me Love You and soul smashing How Do I Breathe and most recently collaborated on legendary Australian hip hop group Bliss n Eso’s Believe, the Baltimore singer will be bringing his best moves, it’s time to Step Up

Finally, Friday Jams Live 2017 would not be complete without icon Fatman Scoop (Be Faithful) who will be our very special host across the night!

Friday Jams Live 2017 will bring state of the art production and stage design making this concert a glorious 5-hour certified concert spectacular! This is your ONLY chance in New Zealand to see all these massive acts perform live on one stage – this line up is 100% exclusive to Friday Jams Live 2017 – do not miss out! 

Tickets start from only $99.90 with VIP options available. Tickets are on sale Thursday 31 August and they won’t last long! This is the biggest party of 2017; make sure you’re a part of it! 

For all event information, head to Friday Jams Live website or Facebook page.


FRIDAY JAMS LIVE 2017
OCTOBER 2017
Presented by Illusive Presents, Frontier Touring & ZM
#FRIDAYJAMSLIVE
 
 Craig David presents TS5 • Ne-Yo • Sean Paul
 Kelis • Mario
Hosted by Fatman Scoop

Vodafone Fantastic Fridays pre-sale via vodafone.co.nz/music
Begins: Mon 28 Aug (12PM NZST)
Ends: Tue 29 Aug (12PM NZST) 
(or ends earlier if pre-sale allocation exhausted)

Frontier Members pre-sale via frontiertouring.com/fridayjamslive
Begins: Tue 29 Aug (2PM NZST)
Ends: Wed 30 Aug (2PM NZST)
(or ends earlier if pre-sale allocation exhausted)

General public on sale 
Begins: Thu 31 Aug (12PM NZST)

Sun 22 Oct | Spark Arena, Auckland (All Ages)
(Labour Weekend)
ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999
 



Next: October Releases New Single + Video 'Pure'

Prev: Chores drop new single and video - 'By Your Side'

Comments

There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.

Return to News Archive

NZ Top 10 Singles

  • LOOK WHAT YOU MADE ME DO
    Taylor Swift
  • FRIENDS
    Justin Bieber And BloodPop
  • GLORIOUS
    Macklemore feat. Skylar Grey
  • NEW RULES
    Dua Lipa
  • DESPACITO (REMIX)
    Luis Fonsi And Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
  • FEELS
    Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry And Big Sean
  • SORRY NOT SORRY
    Demi Lovato
  • UNFORGETTABLE
    French Montana feat. Swae Lee
  • THUNDER
    Imagine Dragons
  • WILD THOUGHTS
    DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna And Bryson Tiller
View the Full NZ Top 40...
muzic.net.nz Logo
100% New Zealand Music
All content on this website is copyright to muzic.net.nz and other respective rights holders. Redistribution of any material presented here without permission is prohibited.
Report a ProblemReport A Problem