An energetic, beat-laden track, which straddles dance and pop, By Your Side
pulsates with Chores’ signature ‘get up and move’ sound and is the latest installment in a winning string of singles from this dynamic Kiwi producing/DJ duo AKA Thommy Simmons and Sam Saunders.
A guaranteed dance-floor filler, By
Your Side
features vocals from singer MC Red London -
Australia’s answer to Jess Glynne and Zara Larsson. The single is also
accompanied by a video produced and directed by Tim Lambourne, alongside
Jessica Sanderson and Taylor Mansfield. It features footage from Chores’ sets in Fiji,
Australia, Rhythm and Vines and Deep, Hard and Funky. The “behind the scenes”
style video captures the madness and the magic that is a day in the life of Chores and even
features a cameo from Peking
Duk.
The video has premiered on Remix
Magazine and can be viewed here
.
One of the most exciting new acts this side of the equator, Chores are known for
pairing soulful vocals with infectious deep house and pop melodies. Their
previous singles, Telling
Lies
, Gravitate
and their most recent, Away
, have
accumulated more than one million streams across Spotify, Soundcloud and You
Tube. Away
,
featuring Omega Levine has reached the top 40 on the New Zealand Spotify Viral chart as well as the
New Zealand Shazam chart.
Chores are also nominated for ‘Best Breakthrough Act’ in ‘The Georgies’ - George FM’s
first annual awards celebrating all the finest in music that New Zealand has to
offer. You’ll also catch them this summer at some of the biggest and best
festivals on Kiwi shores, including Rhythm and Vines.
