Music News - Kings drops second single 'HYLMN' off debut album today!
25 August 2017 - 0 Comments
Following last Friday's hot new release Kush
Rolled x Cup Filled, Kiwi artist and producer Kings has opened up the vault to
reveal a second track off his upcoming new album, Chapter One.
In this brooding new track HYLMN,
Kingdon Chapple-Wilson gets autobiographical. We are invited into the young
artist's beginnings and taken on his long journey to the top. It's an homage to
the hustle, the hard times and those of us out there on a mission. Stay tuned
for more new music next Friday. Chapter
One is due out November 3rd via DRM NZ.
Listen to HYLMN (How You
Like Me Now):
Known as a musical shapeshifter in terms of the
styles he fuses together in the studio, Chapter
One is a multi-faceted yet cohesive body of work that documents
the young kiwi artist, father and producer's steady rise to the top. Completely
self-produced by Chapple-Wilson, the 12-track album is his first independent
release of which he had to say:
"I've always
encouraged artists and musicians to do things themselves and to study the game
thoroughly. It was only right that I do this entire project the way I preach.
From directing the music videos to designing the cover art, everything is
written, produced, mixed, and mastered the way I intended, with the hope that
it encourages YOU to do the same thing."
Chapple-Wilson appeared through
the smokescreen with his chart-topping track Don't Worry Bout
It
which has now surpassed 6 million streams and over 1
million YouTube views.
See Kings live at
this year's Edgefest (more details here
)
and on Six60
's
recently announced The
New Waves World Tour with Nico & Vinz (more details here
).
Kings - Chapter One
Due out November 3rd
via DRM NZ
Revisit Kush Rolled x
Cup Filled here:
