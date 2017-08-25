Following last Friday's hot new release Kush Rolled x Cup Filled, Kiwi artist and producer Kings has opened up the vault to reveal a second track off his upcoming new album, Chapter One.



In this brooding new track HYLMN, Kingdon Chapple-Wilson gets autobiographical. We are invited into the young artist's beginnings and taken on his long journey to the top. It's an homage to the hustle, the hard times and those of us out there on a mission. Stay tuned for more new music next Friday. Chapter One is due out November 3rd via DRM NZ.

Listen to HYLMN (How You Like Me Now):





Purchase on iTunes here

Known as a musical shapeshifter in terms of the styles he fuses together in the studio, Chapter One is a multi-faceted yet cohesive body of work that documents the young kiwi artist, father and producer's steady rise to the top. Completely self-produced by Chapple-Wilson, the 12-track album is his first independent release of which he had to say:

Kings - Chapter One



Due out November 3rd via DRM NZ

