4 Sep 2017
UsernamePassword

Remember Me? | Join | Recover
Click here to sign in via social networking
  • Home »
  • News »
  • Kings drops second single 'HYLMN' off debut album today!

Music News - Kings drops second single 'HYLMN' off debut album today!

Kings drops second single 'HYLMN' off debut album today!

25 August 2017 - 0 Comments

Following last Friday's hot new release Kush Rolled x Cup Filled, Kiwi artist and producer Kings has opened up the vault to reveal a second track off his upcoming new album, Chapter One.

In this brooding new track HYLMN, Kingdon Chapple-Wilson gets autobiographical. We are invited into the young artist's beginnings and taken on his long journey to the top. It's an homage to the hustle, the hard times and those of us out there on a mission. Stay tuned for more new music next Friday. Chapter One is due out November 3rd via DRM NZ.

Listen to HYLMN (How You Like Me Now):
Purchase on iTunes here

Known as a musical shapeshifter in terms of the styles he fuses together in the studio, Chapter One is a multi-faceted yet cohesive body of work that documents the young kiwi artist, father and producer's steady rise to the top. Completely self-produced by Chapple-Wilson, the 12-track album is his first independent release of which he had to say: 

"I've always encouraged artists and musicians to do things themselves and to study the game thoroughly. It was only right that I do this entire project the way I preach. From directing the music videos to designing the cover art, everything is written, produced, mixed, and mastered the way I intended, with the hope that it encourages YOU to do the same thing." 

Chapple-Wilson appeared through the smokescreen with his chart-topping track Don't Worry Bout It which has now surpassed 6 million streams and over 1 million YouTube views.

See Kings live at this year's Edgefest (more details here) and on Six60's recently announced The New Waves World Tour with Nico & Vinz (more details here).

Kings - Chapter One

Due out November 3rd via DRM NZ
Revisit Kush Rolled x Cup Filled here:


Follow Kings online:

Follow Kings on Snapchat - @Kings_wilson

Follow Kings on Spotify / Apple Music

Next: Chores drop new single and video - 'By Your Side'

Prev: Ria Hall ft. Kings - 'Barely Know' New Single Out Now

Comments

There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.

Return to News Archive

NZ Top 10 Singles

  • LOOK WHAT YOU MADE ME DO
    Taylor Swift
  • FRIENDS
    Justin Bieber And BloodPop
  • GLORIOUS
    Macklemore feat. Skylar Grey
  • NEW RULES
    Dua Lipa
  • DESPACITO (REMIX)
    Luis Fonsi And Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
  • FEELS
    Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry And Big Sean
  • SORRY NOT SORRY
    Demi Lovato
  • UNFORGETTABLE
    French Montana feat. Swae Lee
  • THUNDER
    Imagine Dragons
  • WILD THOUGHTS
    DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna And Bryson Tiller
View the Full NZ Top 40...
muzic.net.nz Logo
100% New Zealand Music
All content on this website is copyright to muzic.net.nz and other respective rights holders. Redistribution of any material presented here without permission is prohibited.
Report a ProblemReport A Problem