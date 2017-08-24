4 Sep 2017
UsernamePassword

Remember Me? | Join | Recover
Click here to sign in via social networking

Music News - Ria Hall ft. Kings - 'Barely Know' New Single Out Now

Ria Hall ft. Kings - 'Barely Know' New Single Out Now

24 August 2017 - 0 Comments

As premiered via The AU Review, Ria Hall today releases Barely Know ft. Kings, the third single released in the build-up to her long-awaited debut album, Rules of Engagement

The track is a reflection of the themes that feature throughout the entire album – love and war in both traditional and contemporary contexts.

Recorded at Arch Angel Studio located at Awataha Marae on Auckland’s North Shore, Barely Know is about uncertainty in relationships. Rules of Engagement as a whole discusses Hall’s personal battles, and this track is a reflection of that thought process, built around a chopping guitar riff and bass-heavy production from Kings.

Stream or download Barely Know HERE

The concept of the album draws on themes of not only love and war, but also revolution and change. The inspiration and concept for the album comes from the New Zealand Wars of the 1800’s, specificially 1864’s Battle of Gate Pā (Pukehinahina). Known as one of the most important battles of the New Zealand Wars, the Battle of Gate Pā saw hugely outnumbered Māori defenders managing to hold off an experienced British force, and secure a famous Māori victory.

The inspiration comes from a letter from Henare Taratoa to Sir George Grey, outlining the manner in which the Battle of Gate Pā should ensue, and how both parties should conduct themselves during war. This code of conduct is where this project takes its name from. 

As a descendent of the Tauranga tribes, Rules of Engagement will see Hall bring this to life both live & on record. The album features performances & production from Tiki TaaneKings, Laughton Kora, Che-Fu & Electric Wire Hustle.

Barely Know arrives ahead of Hall's first live performance this weekend at the Taranaki Arts Festival, both previewing and celebrating her album release. 

New Zealand
Taranaki Arts Festival – Saturday 26 August, Crystal Palace
Christchurch Arts Festival –  Thursday 31 August, The Piano
Wellington Album Release – Friday 20 October, San Fran
Auckland Album Release – Sunday 22 October, Tuning Fork
Tauranga Arts Festival – Saturday 28 October, Baycourt Theatre

Hall will also perform a number of Australian performances in September, performing live with Laughton Kora in support of reggae-royalty Katchafire.

Australia
Sydney, Max Watt’s with Katchafire - Friday 15 September
Melbourne, 170 Russell with Katchafire - Friday 22 September
Chelsea Heights, The Heights with Katchafire - Saturday 23 September
Hoppers Crossing, Plaza Tavern with Katchafire- Sunday 24 September 

Next: Kings drops second single 'HYLMN' off debut album today!

Prev: Openside Return with Explosive New Single and Video 'I Feel Nothing'

Comments

There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.

Return to News Archive

NZ Top 10 Singles

  • LOOK WHAT YOU MADE ME DO
    Taylor Swift
  • FRIENDS
    Justin Bieber And BloodPop
  • GLORIOUS
    Macklemore feat. Skylar Grey
  • NEW RULES
    Dua Lipa
  • DESPACITO (REMIX)
    Luis Fonsi And Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
  • FEELS
    Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry And Big Sean
  • SORRY NOT SORRY
    Demi Lovato
  • UNFORGETTABLE
    French Montana feat. Swae Lee
  • THUNDER
    Imagine Dragons
  • WILD THOUGHTS
    DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna And Bryson Tiller
View the Full NZ Top 40...
muzic.net.nz Logo
100% New Zealand Music
All content on this website is copyright to muzic.net.nz and other respective rights holders. Redistribution of any material presented here without permission is prohibited.
Report a ProblemReport A Problem