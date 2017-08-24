As premiered via The AU Review, Ria Hall today releases Barely Know ft. Kings, the third single released in the build-up to her long-awaited debut album, Rules of Engagement.

The track is a reflection of the themes that feature throughout the entire album – love and war in both traditional and contemporary contexts.

Recorded at Arch Angel Studio located at Awataha Marae on Auckland’s North Shore, Barely Know is about uncertainty in relationships. Rules of Engagement as a whole discusses Hall’s personal battles, and this track is a reflection of that thought process, built around a chopping guitar riff and bass-heavy production from Kings.

Stream or download Barely Know HERE.

The concept of the album draws on themes of not only love and war, but also revolution and change. The inspiration and concept for the album comes from the New Zealand Wars of the 1800’s, specificially 1864’s Battle of Gate Pā (Pukehinahina). Known as one of the most important battles of the New Zealand Wars, the Battle of Gate Pā saw hugely outnumbered Māori defenders managing to hold off an experienced British force, and secure a famous Māori victory.

The inspiration comes from a letter from Henare Taratoa to Sir George Grey, outlining the manner in which the Battle of Gate Pā should ensue, and how both parties should conduct themselves during war. This code of conduct is where this project takes its name from.

As a descendent of the Tauranga tribes, Rules of Engagement will see Hall bring this to life both live & on record. The album features performances & production from Tiki Taane, Kings, Laughton Kora, Che-Fu & Electric Wire Hustle.

Barely Know arrives ahead of Hall's first live performance this weekend at the Taranaki Arts Festival, both previewing and celebrating her album release.

New Zealand

Taranaki Arts Festival – Saturday 26 August, Crystal Palace

Christchurch Arts Festival – Thursday 31 August, The Piano

Wellington Album Release – Friday 20 October, San Fran

Auckland Album Release – Sunday 22 October, Tuning Fork

Tauranga Arts Festival – Saturday 28 October, Baycourt Theatre





Hall will also perform a number of Australian performances in September, performing live with Laughton Kora in support of reggae-royalty Katchafire.

Australia

Sydney, Max Watt’s with Katchafire - Friday 15 September

Melbourne, 170 Russell with Katchafire - Friday 22 September

Chelsea Heights, The Heights with Katchafire - Saturday 23 September