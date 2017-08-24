Auckland based group Openside burst back onto the scene with their new single and video I Feel Nothing. Produced by Leisure members Djeisan Suskov and Josh Fountain, mixed by Ken Andrews (Paramore,The Naked & Famous) and mastered by the legendary Howie Weinberg, I Feel Nothing is an infectious masterclass in radiant pop that piles up its lyrical sass through one dynamic hook after another.

“We’d been itching to get back into that production environment and figure out where the sound of the band was going next and we had so much fun writing it,” says lead singer Possum. “We spent a lot of time sitting round listening to and talking about some of favourite songs for inspiration. So there’s a little bit of Halsey, the Weeknd and Calvin Harris in this one.”

The new single follows on from Openside’s 2016 debut EP Push Back, which featured their last single Letting It Out, a track that shot to number one on the New Zealand Viral 50 Spotify chart upon release, its video currently has over 85,000 views on YouTube. Picked at the time as the next big thing by NZ Herald, Openside have since shown the ability to confidently strut the big stage, opening for everyone from Twenty One Pilots to All Time Low, Ladyhawke and Ellie Goulding.

Filming for the music video took place earlier this year in the middle of California’s Mojave Desert with director Shae Sterling (Stan Walker, Jamie McDell, Brooke Fraser). “We were out in the California desert for two days in the 40 degree heat with no budget for fancy things like air conditioned trailers – it was just us carrying our gear from location to location with Shae doing the camerawork himself with no crew.”

