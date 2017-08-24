40 years after forming, UK synth-pop pioneers The Human League are coming to our shores for their first ever New Zealand show this December at Auckland's Logan Campbell Centre! The much-loved trio of Phil Oakey, Susan Ann Sulley & Joanne Catherall will be joined by special guests, Australian New Wave sensations Pseudo Echo for a special night of the hits.

The Human League Live

with special guests Psuedo Echo

Wednesday 6 December 2017

Logan Campbell Centre, Auckland

Tickets on sale from August 31st at Ticketmaster.co.nz

Ticketmaster member pre-sales from August 29th

Proudly presented by Plus1 & The Breeze

Throughout the 80's, The Human League were a permanent fixture on the New Zealand album & single charts. They held 6 x New Zealand Top 20 singles with their well known hits (Keep Feeling) Fascination Don’t You Want Me . Their 1981 breakthrough album, Darewas a #1 hit on the NZ album chart, and remained there for 40 consecutive weeks helping them become firm nightclub favourites during an exciting time of musical change.







Formed in the English city of Sheffield in 1977, The Human League were early pioneers of the British synth-pop movement, earning street cred within the art-pop scene of the late 70's. They signed to Virgin Records in 1979, the same year David Bowie described them as "the sound of the future”, and he was bang on.

The group continued to innovate and expand with Sulley and Catherall joining the band at the end of 1980. They had a worldwide smash with their third album Dare,which contained four hit singles including 'Don't You Want Me'.

In a career spanning nine studio albums and 20 million album sales, their songs are still sampled and played across dance floors worldwide and their live reputation grows with each passing year.

