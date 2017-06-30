A musical imagining of Shakespeare’s great soliloquies

Paul McLaney – Play On

Album out August 4 - pre-order vinyl HERE

Performing live at Arts Festivals across NZ from August-October

In April 2016, award-winning musician Paul McLaney assembled a collection of well-known musicians to perform Play On at Auckland’s Pop-up Globe Theatre. The sell-out one-off show saw a collection of Shakespeare’s most well-known soliloquies performed as a song cycle by some of NZ’s most talented vocalists.

Following on from the show’s success, McLaney and the cast undertook a series of recording sessions and the result is Play On – 11 tracks setting some of Shakespeare’s most famous words to music for the first time.

To celebrate this world first concept, the show will travel to the Christchurch Arts Festival, Taranaki Arts Festival and the Auckland Live International Cabaret Season in 2017.

“If music be the food of love, play on…”

PLAY ON THE SHOW –

Each show will feature tracks from the album replicated by a range of musical talents, in some of the country’s finest venues.

Taranaki International Arts Festival – Crystal Palace, Friday August 25

Paul McLaney w/ Julia Deans, Mara TK & Jessica Hindin, Mahuia Bridgeman-Cooper & Rachel Wells (Edin String Section)

Tickets available now from http://artsfest.co.nz/artists/play-on

Christchurch Arts Festival – Isaac Theatre Royal, Wednesday August 30

Paul McLaney w/ Julia Deans, Maisey Rika, Ria Hall, Fran Kora, Laughton Kora, Mara TK, Andy Keegan (Drums), Richie Pickard (Bass) & Jessica Hindin, Mahuia Bridgeman-Cooper & Rachel Wells (Edin String Section)

Tickets available now from http://artsfestival.co.nz/play-on

Auckland Live International Cabaret Season – Concert Chamber

Saturday September 16 (Evening Show) & Sunday 17 (Matinee Show)

Paul McLaney w/ Julia Deans, Ria Hall, Laughton Kora, Mara TK, Andy Keegan (Drums), Richie Pickard(Bass) & Mahuia Bridgeman-Cooper, Peau Halapua & Rachel Wells (Edin String Section)

Tickets available now from https://aucklandlive.co.nz/show/play-on

PLAY ON THE ALBUM –

Across 11 tracks, Play On sees McLaney’s diverse musical experience applied in yet another new way, creating music around lyrics that are over 400 years old.

Play On showcases not only the vocal ability of McLaney, but also his skills as a composer and features Esther Stephens, Julia Deans, Maisey Rika, Ria Hall, Laughton Kora, Mara TK, Andy Keegan (Drums), Richie Pickard (Bass) & Jessica Hindin, Mahuia Bridgeman-Cooper & Rachel Wells (Edin String Section).

01. Come Away Death

02. The Deeds of Mercy w/ Ria Hall

03. The Sound & Fury w/ Mara TK

04. The Lunatic, The Lover & The Madman w/ Julia Deans

05. Love w/ Esther Stephens

06. The Passionate Shepherd To His Love w/ Esther & Laughton

07. To Be Or Not To Be w/ Esther Stephens

08. Until This Night w/ Mara TK

09. Hold! w/ Julia Deans

10. Our Revels Now Are Ended w/ Laughton Kora

11. Sonnet 18 w/ Maisey Rika