New Found Sound is back for 2017 and its going to be massive!



New Found Sound, organised by the YMCA’s Youth Development Program ‘Raise Up’ is a live music event giving young musicians an opportunity to showcase their talent in their local area.



This Friday, July 7, sees the North Shore’s event taking place at the Marlborough Park Youth Hub, with a mix of bands and solo artists all performing for their chance to win recording time at the Depot Sound Recording Studio in Devonport.



Raise Up Coordinator (also drummer for Ekko Park) Nick Douch says “We are stoked to be hosting a New Found Sound event for North Shore musicians. The North Shore has always had a strong music scene and it’s going to be great seeing some new talent taking to the stage. Although there is a prize for one artist at the end of the event, we want everyone to make the most of the opportunity of performing and networking with musicians they otherwise may not have met, it’s going to be a fun show!”

The show is an all ages event and tickets are just $5 on the door or by emailing raiseup.northshore@ymcaauckland.org.nz

NEW FOUND SOUND NORTH SHORE

MALBOUROUGH PARK YOUTH SPACE

FRIDAY JULY 7

DOORS 6.30PM - FIRST ACT 7PM

TICKETS $5







