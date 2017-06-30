Grawlixes are an indie-folk duo who explore romance with dry wit and sharp tongue, crafting infectious songs about relationships and not being invited to parties. Continuing the lineage of artists who bring sadness to their sprightly melodies, Grawlixes' music often deals in the melancholy with self-deprecating honesty and beautiful boy-girl harmonies, sung by Robin Cederman and Penelope Esplin ( French For Rabbits, Prophet Hens and Sunley band).

The past few years have seen Grawlixes tour NZ multiple times, along with an extensive tour of Europe in late 2015, supporting (and playing in) label-mates French for Rabbits.

Robin and Penelope filled the shoes of guitarist and bassist in French for Rabbits for the tour (Penelope even having to learn bass), clocking up sizeable stage hours along the way.

Afterward, Grawlixes converted a stuffy spare room into an emerald-curtained home studio and, between shifts and other band commitments, recorded their debut album Set Free, due for release July 7th (Home Alone/Southbound).

Set Free documents a slanted, and emotionally amplified version of the time Robin and Penelope spent as a couple: their initial hopes and joys becoming fears and frustrations, as they tried to negotiate playing together while living together in the hills above Dunedin.

Grawlixes set off on a nationwide tour on July 7th. They will be joined by Alex Vaatstra on violin, and are excited to be supporting Steve Gunn in Christchurch and Queenstown.

Grawlixes “Set Free” Tour

7 July Paraparumu, Raumati Social Club

8 July Wellington, Moon

9 July Foxton, Little White Rabbit

12 July Private House Concert Marahau

14 July Dunedin, Dog with Two Tails

15 July Blue Smoke, Christchurch

16 July The Sherwood, Queenstown

19 July Portland Public House, Auckland

20 July Auckland,Titirangi Refreshment Room

21 July Gisborne, The Dome

22 July Rotorua, Rogue Stage

23 July Hastings, The Common Room

Tickets from www.undertheradar.co.nz