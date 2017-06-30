Chanelle
& Friends have planned a huge massive enormous 14-date tour around Aotearoa
to celebrate the release of The
Little Green Turtle and Other Songs for Kids!
Chanelle will be brightening winter days for excited kids and their parents
with world-class entertainment in all corners of New Zealand this July and
August and is promising stories, sing-alongs, loads of laughter and of course a
huge massive enormous amount of dancing along the way!
Making the shows as accessible for as many people as possible, most of the tour
dates will take place in libraries with free entry, as well as some unique,
fun, kid friendly places to perform where her show is included in the venue’s
standard entrance fee.
Chanelle who has a rich history with music for grownups, made the shift to
making music for kids in 2013 after her song If I Was A Fuzzy Buzzy Bumblebee
won that
year’s APRA New Zealand's Best Children's Song. By 2016 she had been on
quite a few exciting amazing adventures, including spending four weeks in
Hawaii where she made a little friend who became the inspiration for the title
track for the album - The
Little Green Turtle!The Little Green
Turtle and Other Songs for Kids!
was recorded in Te Awamutu and
illustrated by local Waikato artist Kat Merewether. Chanelle pulled out
all the stops to make a magical, wonderous, sing-along, dance-along album –
even creating a pop-up turtle that swims when you open the CD cover, just like
her childhood favourite pop-up books.
With gorgeous tunes to delight the little ones about a menagerie of characters
– not only turtles but gorillas, unicorns, cows, caterpillars, mice, bunnies,
bumblebees, snails, kiwis, and pukekos all make an appearance – don’t miss your
chance to make some treasured musical memories with Chanelle & Friends!
JULY
Mon 17 - Taupo - 10.30am - Taupo Library - Free entry
Tues 18 - Napier - 10.30am - Taradale Library - Free entry
Wed 19 - Tauranga - 8.00am - Flip Out - Venue entry fee
Thurs 20 - Te Awamutu - 10.30am - Walton St - Free entry
Fri 21 - Hamilton - 10.30am - The Fun Shed - Venue entry fee
Sat 22 - Whangarei - 10.30am - Whangarei Library - Free entry
Sun 23 - Auckland - 11.00am - BFF Adventureland - Venue entry
fee
Wed 26 - Blenheim - 3.30pm - Blenheim Library - Free entry
Fri 28 - Kaikoura - 10.30am - Kaikoura Library - Free
entry
Sat 29 - Christchurch - 11.30am - SOYO - $5 or yogurt purchase
Sun 30 - Dunedin - 11.30am - Dunedin
Library - Free entry
Mon 31 - Gore - 10.00am - Kids Hub - $2
doorsale
AUGUST
Tues 1 - Invercargill - 10.30am - Invercargill Library - Free entry
Thurs 3 - Wellington - 10.30am - Capital E Central - Free
entry
