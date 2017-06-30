JULY

Mon 17 - Taupo - 10.30am - Taupo Library - Free entry

Tues 18 - Napier - 10.30am - Taradale Library - Free entry

Wed 19 - Tauranga - 8.00am - Flip Out - Venue entry fee

Thurs 20 - Te Awamutu - 10.30am - Walton St - Free entry

Fri 21 - Hamilton - 10.30am - The Fun Shed - Venue entry fee

Sat 22 - Whangarei - 10.30am - Whangarei Library - Free entry

Sun 23 - Auckland - 11.00am - BFF Adventureland - Venue entry fee

Wed 26 - Blenheim - 3.30pm - Blenheim Library - Free entry

Fri 28 - Kaikoura - 10.30am - Kaikoura Library - Free entry

Sat 29 - Christchurch - 11.30am - SOYO - $5 or yogurt purchase

Sun 30 - Dunedin - 11.30am - Dunedin Library - Free entry

Mon 31 - Gore - 10.00am - Kids Hub - $2 doorsale





AUGUST

Tues 1 - Invercargill - 10.30am - Invercargill Library - Free entry

Thurs 3 - Wellington - 10.30am - Capital E Central - Free entry

Chanelle & Friends have planned a huge massive enormous 14-date tour around Aotearoa to celebrate the release of The Little Green Turtle and Other Songs for Kids!Chanelle will be brightening winter days for excited kids and their parents with world-class entertainment in all corners of New Zealand this July and August and is promising stories, sing-alongs, loads of laughter and of course a huge massive enormous amount of dancing along the way!Making the shows as accessible for as many people as possible, most of the tour dates will take place in libraries with free entry, as well as some unique, fun, kid friendly places to perform where her show is included in the venue’s standard entrance fee.Chanelle who has a rich history with music for grownups, made the shift to making music for kids in 2013 after her song If I Was A Fuzzy Buzzy Bumblebee won that year’s APRA New Zealand's Best Children's Song. By 2016 she had been on quite a few exciting amazing adventures, including spending four weeks in Hawaii where she made a little friend who became the inspiration for the title track for the album - The Little Green Turtle!The Little Green Turtle and Other Songs for Kids! was recorded in Te Awamutu and illustrated by local Waikato artist Kat Merewether. Chanelle pulled out all the stops to make a magical, wonderous, sing-along, dance-along album – even creating a pop-up turtle that swims when you open the CD cover, just like her childhood favourite pop-up books.With gorgeous tunes to delight the little ones about a menagerie of characters – not only turtles but gorillas, unicorns, cows, caterpillars, mice, bunnies, bumblebees, snails, kiwis, and pukekos all make an appearance – don’t miss your chance to make some treasured musical memories with Chanelle & Friends!