5 Jul 2017
  Spectacular new talent discovered at Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park auditions

Music News - Spectacular new talent discovered at Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park auditions

Spectacular new talent discovered at Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park auditions

04 July 2017 - 0 Comments

The producers of Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park have been overwhelmed by the high standard and sheer number of talented performers who applied from all over New Zealand to audition for this year’s show. 

Creative director Dixon Nacey and his team spent over 40 hours going over the record number of applications before narrowing it down to just over 200 aspiring hopefuls chosen to audition. 

The auditions were held last weekend and they now have the tough job of selecting the very best to perform on the big stage at the Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park concerts being held in Christchurch and Auckland later this year. 

“Our nationwide search uncovered some exceptional new talent - lots of fresh young faces as well as industry professionals - all keen to be part of an event that has launched the   careers of many Kiwi performers, ” says Dixon.

The first Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park concert was held in 1994 and since then over 8,000 artists have performed on the big stage in front of massive live crowds and on the top-rating broadcast special.

“Each year we’re bowled over by the incredible talent we see on our stage, but this year has topped all expectations. It’s exciting to watch new artists grow and develop into world class entertainers performing in a world class event,” says Chris Litchfield, managing director of Coca-Cola Amatil NZ. 

Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park will be held in Christchurch at North Hagley Park on Saturday 25 November and at the Auckland Domain on Saturday 9 December.

