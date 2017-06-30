4 Jul 2017
Music News - Hangar 18 Announce 20 date Asia Pacific Tour

Hangar 18 Announce 20 date Asia Pacific Tour

03 July 2017 - 0 Comments

New Zealand based rock band Hangar 18 have just released their new single IDKY which has already being added to radio playlists around the world. The band are touring the Asia Pacific Region to support the release of the single performing shows in New Zealand, Australia, Philippines, Hong Kong and China.

The single was written by Hangar 18 with the collaboration of award winning, multi platinum selling recording artist Jason Kerrison who was best known as the front man & songwriter for OpShop and The Babysitters Circus. The song was recorded at Red Room Studios & Show Pony Studios in Auckland then mixed in Brisbane, Australia at Red Engine Studios by ARIA Award winning and Grammy nominee producer Steve James (Sex Pistols, Monty Python, Toyah, Phil Lynott, Screaming Jets, Weta, Rumjacks).

IDKY is number 3 on The Euro indie chart: https://euroindiemusic.net/ Elite 365 Radio USA –number 5 http://365topcharts.com 365 Indie Radio USA - number 7, Unsigned Headquarters USA - number 10, Iron Waves USA - number 11. IDKY has received 8k+ YouTube views in the past few weeks and being added to around 500 radio station playlists around the world so far.

Hangar 18 will embark on the IDKY ASIA PACIFIC TOUR from Mid-July – late November 2017. Starting with a National Tour of their home country, New Zealand from 14th July– 25th August at NZ’s best live music venues; followed by a concert support for American Multi-platinum selling, Rock Legends, Everclear at Auckland’s famed landmark venue, The Powerstation on 1st October.

Following the AKL concert, HANGAR 18 will then open for Everclear in Australia, with shows at The Metro, Sydney (03/10/17), The Gov, Adelaide (04/10/17) & Croxton Band Room, Melbourne.

The 3rd leg of the tour sees the band return to Asia, 20 years since their first Asia Tours in 1997. Several shows will take place at various venues in Manila, Philippines, followed by one off-exclusive shows in Beijing, China at the heart of the Chinese music scene, Yugong Yishan (22/11/17) then the next night at Hong Kong’s newest and coolest venue Orange Peel (23/11/17)

Special guest Tour Guitarist Brendon Thomas will be performing with Hangar 18 on the IDKY APAC TOUR. One of NZ's best guitar players, well known from the success of his band, Brendon Thomas and the Vibes (The only band in the world to reach the top 3 of the X Factor TV show) as well as The Rubics (2016 Battle of the Bands National Championship winners) and The Free Wind.

Hangar 18 have toured throughout their career including performing with No Doubt (US), Collective Soul (US), Ocean Colour Scene (UK), Silverchair (AUS), Everclear (US), as well as The Unity Hong Kong Handover Concert, Sweetwaters & Mountain Rock Festivals and many other events.

Comments

There are currently no comments for this article.

