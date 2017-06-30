The glowing responseThe Miltones have received on the release tour for their self-titled album, The Miltones, has been overwhelming. Their shows inspire dancing, clapping and cut-loose hip swaying in their audiences - many of whom have heard of The Miltones only days before. And when the mood slows down to ballad-tempo, nobody minds. Their shows create hushed and reverent crowds, the change in tempo unnoticeable. Standing ovations! Cries for more! This is how The Miltones’ tour has proceeded. It’s been an amazing and meteoric progression, from record release in mid-June, to a switch to a larger venue as the exclamatory punctuation mark of their tour, two weeks later. What’s not to love?

Go see The Miltones at The Tuning Fork Saturday 22nd July!

REVIEWS OF THE MILTONES SELF-TITLED DEBUT ALBUM:

"They've emerged fully formed as a confident band with a strong, idiosyncratic style and a lead guitar and vocalist that make them the match for anyone releasing Americana music in New Zealand." - 4.5/5 James Belfield, New Zealand Listener

“The freshest sound in New Zealand popular music right now… [their] debut album is a modern classic” - 5/5 Kim Gillespie, New Zealand Herald

“For everyone’s sake, turn this one up. Allow the power of the earthy blues to run through you.”- Emma Lumbus, The 13th Floor

“it would be surprising if they don't make a massive impression.” - Graham Reid, Elsewhere.co.nz

“The hypnotic and shivering howls of Gypsy Queen, whirling fantasy of The Wanderer, and knee-slapping bluegrassian Dancing With The Dead, The Miltones is a nuanced journey teeming with life and love.”





The Miltones - Album Release Tour

REMAINING DATES:

6th July - Meow - Wellington (R18)^

7th July - Common Room - Napier (R18)*

15th July - Purple Rain Retro Bar - Dunedin (R18)*

16th July - Blue Smoke - Christchurch (All Ages)^

22nd July - TUNING FORK - Auckland (All Ages)^

^Performance with full band *Performance with trio

