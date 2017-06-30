Music News - The Bads Tour Supports Announced, release 'Get It Right'
03 July 2017 - 0 Comments
The Bads Announce Support Bands for New Zealand Tour!
Share Get It Right off Losing Heroes!
Tour Kicks Off 7th
July in Auckland!
The Bads - Get It Right
“Get It Right is the first song we worked on, and it helped shape the direction
and sound of the record. It refers to that panicky feeling you get when you
think of all the things you could have done better in life, a repeating theme
throughout Losing Heroes. It’s a light-hearted look at the realisation you may
be running out of time to correct some of the mistakes you have made. The music
is quirky and energetic, reflecting the humour of the late-night inner
dialogue.” - Dianne Swann
Auckland:
Tuning Fork, 7th July
Harry Lyon
- Ex-Hello Sailor guitarist and songwriter,
just completed a new record at Roundhead Studios, produced by Delaney Davidson
Hamilton:
Nivara Lounge, 13th July
Kendall Elise - Country singer/songwriter,
finalist for 2017 APRA Best Country Music Song at 2017’s Golden Guitar Awards
for her song Heart Full of Dirt
Napier:
The Old Mill, 14th July
A Sitting Room Session, no opening band
Paekakariki:
St Peter's Village Hall, 15th July
Wellington:
Third Eye, 16th July
EB and Sparrow - Finalists for the for both
Album & Song at the NZ Country Music Awards
Christchurch:
Blue Smoke, 20th July
Two support slots in this special Christchurch show!
Flip Grater
- Acclaimed and
international-living folk musician and singer/songwriter
Whangarei:
Old Stone Butter Factory, 26th August
recorded at Revolver Studio
The Bads - Losing Heroes
is
out July 7th, 2017
on LP, CD and via
streaming and digital services.
