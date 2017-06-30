4 Jul 2017
UsernamePassword

Remember Me? | Join | Recover
Click here to sign in via social networking
  • Home »
  • News »
  • The Bads Tour Supports Announced, release 'Get It Right'

Music News - The Bads Tour Supports Announced, release 'Get It Right'

The Bads Tour Supports Announced, release 'Get It Right'

03 July 2017 - 0 Comments

The Bads Announce Support Bands for New Zealand Tour!
Share Get It Right off Losing Heroes!
Tour Kicks Off 7th July in Auckland!


The Bads - Get It Right

Get It Right is the first song we worked on, and it helped shape the direction and sound of the record. It refers to that panicky feeling you get when you think of all the things you could have done better in life, a repeating theme throughout Losing Heroes. It’s a light-hearted look at the realisation you may be running out of time to correct some of the mistakes you have made. The music is quirky and energetic, reflecting the humour of the late-night inner dialogue.” - Dianne Swann

 

Auckland:
Tuning Fork, 7th July
Harry Lyon- Ex-Hello Sailor guitarist and songwriter, just completed a new record at Roundhead Studios, produced by Delaney Davidson
Tim and Harper Finn will both be joining The Bads onstage, during their set!

 

 

Hamilton:
Nivara Lounge, 13th July
Kendall Elise - Country singer/songwriter, finalist for 2017 APRA Best Country Music Song at 2017’s Golden Guitar Awards for her song Heart Full of Dirt

 

 

Napier:
The Old Mill, 14th July
A Sitting Room Session, no opening band

Paekakariki:
St Peter's Village Hall, 15th July
Holly Jane Ewens - Singer/songwriter, also plays in Rosy Tin Teacaddy

 

 

Wellington:
Third Eye, 16th July
EB and Sparrow - Finalists for the for both Album & Song at the NZ Country Music Awards

 

 

Christchurch:
Blue Smoke, 20th July
Two support slots in this special Christchurch show!
Flip Grater -  Acclaimed and international-living folk musician and singer/songwriter
Terrible Sons - Ethereal indie folk from Lauren and Matt Barus

 

Whangarei:­
Old Stone Butter Factory, 26th August
Brendan & Alison Turner – Foot-stomping folk and country blues duo with an upcoming album
recorded at Revolver Studio

The Bads - Losing Heroes 
is out July 7th, 2017 
on LP, CD and via streaming and digital services.

Next: Alien Weaponry unleashes new single – Ru Ana Te Whenua (The Earth Trembles)

Prev: Wanaka's Top Paddock Festival announces first lineup

Comments

There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.

Return to News Archive

NZ Top 10 Singles

  • DESPACITO (REMIX)
    Luis Fonsi And Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
  • WILD THOUGHTS
    DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna And Bryson Tiller
  • I'M THE ONE
    DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper And Lil Wayne
  • THUNDER
    Imagine Dragons
  • STRIP THAT DOWN
    Liam Payne feat. Quavo
  • 2U
    David Guetta feat. Justin Bieber
  • HUMBLE.
    Kendrick Lamar
  • SHAPE OF YOU
    Ed Sheeran
  • ATTENTION
    Charlie Puth
  • THERE'S NOTHING HOLDIN' ME BACK
    Shawn Mendes
View the Full NZ Top 40...
muzic.net.nz Logo
100% New Zealand Music
All content on this website is copyright to muzic.net.nz and other respective rights holders. Redistribution of any material presented here without permission is prohibited.
Report a ProblemReport A Problem