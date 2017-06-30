The Bads Announce Support Bands for New Zealand Tour!

Tour Kicks Off 7th July in Auckland!



The Bads - Get It Right

“Get It Right is the first song we worked on, and it helped shape the direction and sound of the record. It refers to that panicky feeling you get when you think of all the things you could have done better in life, a repeating theme throughout Losing Heroes. It’s a light-hearted look at the realisation you may be running out of time to correct some of the mistakes you have made. The music is quirky and energetic, reflecting the humour of the late-night inner dialogue.” - Dianne Swann

Auckland:

Tuning Fork, 7th July

Harry Lyon - Ex-Hello Sailor guitarist and songwriter, just completed a new record at Roundhead Studios, produced by Delaney Davidson

Tim and Harper Finn will both be joining The Bads onstage, during their set!

Hamilton:

Nivara Lounge, 13th July

Kendall Elise - Country singer/songwriter, finalist for 2017 APRA Best Country Music Song at 2017’s Golden Guitar Awards for her song Heart Full of Dirt

Napier:

The Old Mill, 14th July

A Sitting Room Session, no opening band





Paekakariki:

St Peter's Village Hall, 15th July

Wellington:

Third Eye, 16th July

EB and Sparrow - Finalists for the for both Album & Song at the NZ Country Music Awards

Christchurch:

Blue Smoke, 20th July

Two support slots in this special Christchurch show!

Flip Grater - Acclaimed and international-living folk musician and singer/songwriter

Terrible Sons - Ethereal indie folk from Lauren and Matt Barus

Whangarei:­

Old Stone Butter Factory, 26th August

recorded at Revolver Studio



The Bads - Losing Heroes

is out July 7th, 2017

on LP, CD and via streaming and digital services.