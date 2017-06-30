TOP PADDOCK FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES FIRST LINEUP

Kaylee Bell * Hurricane Fall

Jody Direen * Assembly Required

Cam Luxton * Jenny Harraway

Returning after a brilliant inaugural celebration to welcome 2017, Top Paddock Festival returns to Lake Hawea on December 31 to ring in the new year with a bang!



Tickets to the New Year Festival in the heart of the Southern Alps go on sale July 6!

The iconic outdoor venue provides a stunning backdrop for the Festival amidst the surrounding lake and mountains. With camping available both on the festival site and a short walk away at the Lake Hawea Holiday Park, waking up to the magnificent surroundings of Lake Hawea would arguably be one of the greatest ways to start 2018.



Add to that an amazing line up of local and international acts, led by the first announcement of artists: Kaylee Bell, Hurricane Fall (AU), Jody Direen, Assembly Required, Cam Luxton and Jenny Harraway, this is a Southern New Year festival not to miss!



Coming off a whirlwind year including performances at both Keith Urban and The Dixie Chicks New Zealand shows, Kiwi Kaylee Bell will headline Top Paddock, adding to her impressive history of huge international shows – in Nashville and countless mainstage appearances at Australia’s major music festivals. Kaylee promises to bring her captivating stage presence, huge voice, and catchy country-pop to the Top Paddock stage. Rousing sing-alongs are to be expected from her energetic set, especially with her smash singles – Getting Closer (#1 on the NZ iTunes singles chart), Pieces (#1 radio chart in Australia, NZ APRA Best Country Song 2015), and That’s What I Call Crazy (Australia's Top 10 Most Played Country Songs of 2016).



Joining Kaylee on the bill is Australian’s Hurricane Fall, who will bring their rock-edge country sound. The four-piece found immediate success with their debut self titled EP peaking at No.2 on the iTunes country chart in Australia, and promise a diverse set of covers and original material to get the crowd dancing. Fresh from opening for major USA acts Leann Rimes and Scotty McCreery, local queen of country and 2017 Vodafone NZCMA best album winner Jody Direen returns to the festival along with sensational YouTube stars Assembly Required who co-headlined with Jody last year. Canterbury based Cam Luxton and Golden Guitar winner Jenny Harraway round out the first artist announcement of this year’s Top Paddock 17/18 lineup.



With more acts still to be announced your NYE plans for 2017 are sorted. Stay tuned for more information and a second lineup announcement soon!

