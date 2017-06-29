Deep has got to be Reiʻs catchiest tune yet. Mixing his smooth melodic rap flow with bouncy EDM production, fluidly combining the Hip Hop and Dance genres. The music video, following up on a string of ambitious and creative videos, was shot entirely underwater.

DEEP MUSIC VIDEO (Explicit)

DEEP LYRICS MUSIC VIDEO

Deep is all about a pillow talk between lovers. The tune delves into the connections between people in a relationship, specifically the challenges of progressing from a purely physical relationship to an emotional one. The situation evolves as the song progresses, going Deep…

Rei is a multi-award winning artist, winning best Urban Album at the Māori Music Awards in 2015 and Best Music Video in 2016. More than this, Rei is a singer, songwriter, musician, producer and an advocate for the next generation of Aotearoa/New Zealand urban artists incorporating their culture into their music.

- For more info -

www.musicbyrei.com