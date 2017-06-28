SUMMER THIEVES’ NEW SINGLE ‘NO SHADOW’ OUT THIS FRIDAY!

DEBUT ALBUM WARPED OUT JULY 31st

Following a month of teasers and mounting buzz across social media, Dunedin-based Summer Thieves are counting down to the release of their brand new single No Shadow, out this Friday.

As the long awaited follow up to their summer-drenched debut single Coast Roads, No Shadow – written by four members Jake Barton, Adam Spencer, Johnny Ward and Angus Cleland - is the first taste of new music from the band’s debut album Warped, out July 31st.

“Warped is like the $1 mixture from your childhood. A few of your classic candies – y’know what you’d expect in our mix, alongside a few buzzy treats” the band explain. “There’s our roots in reggae and dub, with traces of rap, rock and other world influences.”

Recorded at the University of Otago’s Albany Studios, Warpedemployed the skills of revered kiwi producer and local legend Tiki Taane to help capture the bands organic and eclectic sound. “We entered the studio with Tiki and there was instant synergy. Tracks were smashed out in hours....but those same tracks were mixed over years.”

Since meeting at Kings High School in Dunedin a few years ago, Summer Thieves have already notched up support slots for a host of renowned artists - opening for the likes of international heavyweights Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Sticky Fingers (on three tours), Peking Duk and Hermitude alongside homegrown acts Six60, Katchafire and Sons of Zion.

Having already cemented themselves as a ‘must-see’ within the NZ festival circuit – performing at Rhythm & Vines, Bay Dreams, Rhythm & Alps and Raglan Sound Splash - this August will see the band embark on their first headline tour in celebration of the album. For full tour information, keep an eye on Summer Thieves’ Facebook page.