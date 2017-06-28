28 Jun 2017
Music Planet Launches New Superstore In Palmerston North

28 June 2017 - 0 Comments

Music Planet New Zealand is excited to announce the grand opening of its new Palmerston North Super Store This Weekend.

After 10 Successful years in their previous Palmerston North Location, Music Planet Palmerston is moving across the street to 100 Broadway Ave to a building 3 x the size of their old premises.

Starting with a blank canvas the Music Planet team have been working on this new project for the past two months and have put together one of the most impressive music stores in the country.

Store manager Jeff Carr is really eager to finally reveal to the public “we have kept this project under wraps for a while now, to finally have the doors open is a great feeling!”

The store will be home to the biggest piano selection in the Manawatu, taking the number one spot in the Piano Show room is a Schimmel I188 Grand Piano From Germany, along with Handmade German Bechstein Pianos,Korean Made Kohler & Campbell + Japanese Yamaha & Kawai Imports.

For those that don’t have the space for an acoustic piano the store features a full range of digital piano solutions and a dedicated stage piano, synthesiser and studio equipment room.

With guitars from the Fender Custom Shop, Gretsch, Rickenbacker, Larrivee, Martin USA and many more Music Planet Palmerston will be stocked with the best available guitars in New Zealand.

The Drums section of the store is full of Kits from Premier & Taye with a range of new Istanbul Cymbals.

With a stage built into the store there will be regular performances and in store clinics.

“Our aim for this store was to make it a one stop shop for all musical needs and we have really pulled it off, We are actively working with schools, churches & local organisations and are looking forward to building more new relationships in the new premises – Says Carr ”

This weekend the 1st & 2nd Of July is the stores grand opening. There will be massive savings & competitions in store.


