Ciaran McMeeken is proud to announce a nationwide tour in support of the release of his self titled debut album set for release on August 4th.



With four dates around New Zealand, the tour will showcase hit tracks from his new album as well as fan favourites from his previous EPs. A collection of 12 tracks, Ciaran’s debut album was recorded at Roundhead studios with a live band – the same band who will be sharing the stage and promise to bring a full-bodied experience for Ciaran’s first headlining tour. With songs such as City and Which Way Shall We Go gracing New Zealand radio airwaves over summer, fans should bring their best voices for a lively singalong or two.



Diverging from Ciaran’s classic singer-songwriter sound, this debut release is genuinely genre-spanning, with songs that infuse the sounds of rock, blues, swing, soul, and jazz, all settled by his warm inviting vocals.



The live dates will no doubt be highly anticipated for fans throughout the country, and follow a sell-out show at Auckland’s Portland Public House to celebrate the release of his latest single That Feeling.



Last touring as opening act on the Avalanche City and Ronan Keating tours in 2016, this run of shows will mark the first chance for Wellington fans to see a full length set from the singer-songwriter, and will be a welcome return to his hometown of Dunedin where his last live show was May 2015.



Tickets are on sale now via Eventfinda for Dunedin, Queenstown and Wellington. Auckland tickets are available via Ticketmaster. More details on the album to come!



CIARAN MCMEEKEN

DEBUT ALBUM OUT AUGUST 4



CIARAN MCMEEKEN DEBUT ALBUM RELEASE TOUR



AUGUST

Friday 4 - Dunedin with Tom Maxwell @ The Savoy - Tickets – Eventfinda

Saturday 5 - Queenstown with Tom Maxwell @ Sherwood - Tickets – Eventfinda

Sunday 6 - Wellington with Graeme James @ Meow - Tickets – Eventfinda