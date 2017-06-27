This Saturday evening Ding Dong Lounge, a Rock n Roll bar and music venue in Auckland CBD will put on The Solid Gig (Mental Health) aiming to help lift the taboo of talking about Mental Illness within the Rock music community. Bands and speakers will inspire, educate and support sufferers of mental illnesses and their supporters.

“Mental Illness affects a huge amount of awesome young Kiwis. Our Rock music community is full of passionate, creative, intelligent young people some of whom struggle with mental health issues. This gig aims to support them by encouraging them to be brave in the face of their fears and giving their friends insight as to what Mental illness can feel like. Basically if we can get people talking about mental health, it’s a win”. – Mat Jorgensen, Ding Dong Lounge

“as it was mentioned [The Solid Gig] we [AnimalHead] were keen to help in whatever way. We’ve had a few local people within our circle of friends take their own lives because of it, so we thought we’d try help as much as we could. It’s a great cause to be involved with!” – Campbell, Dan & Josh – AnimalHead

Bands kick off this Saturday at 9pm at Ding Dong Lounge’s upstairs venue at 26 Wyndham Street, Auckland central. Coridian, AnimalHead and Crooked Royals have kindly donated their services. Between bands courageous speakers will talk about their own Mental Health journeys and offer advice from their experience. A gold coin donation on the door will raise money for the Key to Life charitable trust.

What: The Solid Gig (Mental Health) with Coridian, AnimalHead, Crooked Royals & guests

When: Saturday 1 July 2017 8:00PM

Where: Ding Dong Lounge, 26 Wyndham St, Auckland CBD