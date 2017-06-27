Music News - Kiwi four-piece Balu Brigada drop video for new single, ‘Could You Not’
27 June 2017 - 0 Comments
Balu Brigada have today released the
video for their latest single Could
You Not
.
The
four-piece has been whipping up a storm since bursting onto the Kiwi music
scene in 2016 with their first two singles, the catchy-as-hell Weekend
and the
high-energy Ricochet
.
Made up of three brothers (Henry,
Pierre and Charles Beasley) and a bestie (Guy Harrison), they’ve
won over audiences with their unique blend of alt-rock, hip-hop and compelling
pop hooks.
Balu Brigada’s
new single Could You
Not
, which has been part of their live set for some time now,
tells the tale of two close friends who were “kind of seeing each other for a
while”, says lead singer Henry.
“It was on the down-low for a few weeks and then it started to get a bit messy
when she wasn’t totally honest with him. She ended up not-so-subtly telling me
that she was more keen on seeing him as a friend, and he was in the room next
door at the time, so I was very literally like: ‘Yo, Could You Not Speak So
Loud’.”
Directed by Garth Badger
from Thievery Studio,
the video for Could You
Not
features some iconic inner Auckland cityscapes and K Road’s
lauded 155 Chinese Restaurant. And in keeping with the sentiment of the song,
it also provides a glimpse of ‘flat life’, with many scenes being shot in
various flats across Auckland, including a house party in Henry’s garage.
Find
Balu Brigada:
There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.