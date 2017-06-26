27 Jun 2017
Music News - Omarion to play Auckland show

Omarion to play Auckland show

26 June 2017 - 0 Comments

Multi-Platinum and Grammy Award-nominated singer, actor and producer, Omarion, has announced he will play Auckland’s Studio The Venuenext month.
 
Presented by Pato Entertainment and Flava, Omarion will be joined by New Zealand artists Donell Lewisand Mikey Mayzfor the gig on Thursday July 20.
 
Tickets are on sale at 7pm on June 28 from www.ticketspace.co.nz
 
Omarionis a 21st Century superstar of the first order. In 2014, he released his biggest hit to date with the Triple Platinum-certified, Post To Be (featuring Chris Brownand Jhené Aiko), and a critically-acclaimed full-length album, Sex Playlist.
 
His new album, Reasons, is due for release this year and features the hit single Distance, as well as new single BDY On Me.
 
Donell Lewisreleased his latest album Legooo in April, which has spawned two hit singles – Show No Love with Fortafyfeaturing Wrd Up, and current single with Kennyon Brown, Whine 4 Me.
 
Rounding out the star line-up is Mikey Mayz, who is currently featuring on heavy rotate across New Zealand radio with his latest single, I Can’t Help It.Mayzreleased his new album Alpha earlier this year.
 
Tickets on sale 7pm, Wednesday June 28, from www.ticketspace.co.nz

 

Comments

