Multi-Platinum
and Grammy Award-nominated singer, actor and producer, Omarion, has announced
he will play Auckland’s Studio The Venue
next month.
Presented by Pato Entertainment and Flava, Omarion will be joined by New Zealand
artists Donell Lewisand Mikey Mayzfor the gig on Thursday
July 20.
Tickets are on sale at 7pm on June 28 from www.ticketspace.co.nz
Omarionis a 21st Century superstar of the first order. In 2014, he released his
biggest hit to date with the Triple Platinum-certified, Post To Be
(featuring Chris Brownand Jhené Aiko),
and a critically-acclaimed full-length album, Sex Playlist
.
His new album, Reasons
,
is due for release this year and features the hit single Distance
,
as well as new single BDY On Me
.
Donell Lewisreleased his latest album Legooo
in April, which has spawned two hit singles – Show No Love
with Fortafyfeaturing Wrd Up,
and current single with Kennyon
Brown, Whine 4 Me
.
Rounding out the star line-up is Mikey
Mayz, who is currently featuring on heavy rotate across New
Zealand radio with his latest single, I Can’t Help It
.Mayzreleased his new album Alpha
earlier this year.
