The second studio single from powerful new talent: Emma G, King for a Day is an unapologetic – yet sentimental - serving of piano infused pop rock about infatuation, manipulation, and love turned sour.



Recorded by Baltimore-based producer Flight Boy Music, King for a Day combines singer-songwriter Emma G's soulful rock vocals with a pop track featuring Emma G’s third instrument: piano.



It’s a toe-tapping, sing-a-long that is all at once uncompromising and in-your-face, yet radio-friendly as listeners are taken you on an aural journey of pop, soul and rhythm.



"How I’d love to take you and make you king for a day / but I’d break you anyway / Though I try to convince you that I’m your queen, but you’re my prey / I’d break you anyway / I didn’t mean to lie to ya…” Emma sentimentally warns of the dangers of moths to flame. Yet you will surly want to be king; even if only for a day… every time you hit repeat time and again on this track.



There’s not lying about it: this song is fire.

LISTEN:

Soundcloud

Bandcamp



WATCH:

YouTube



Track time: 3:50



ABOUT EMMA G:



Emma Ghaemmaghamy (pronounced gah (as in car) ma (as in mag) gah (as in car) me (as in me)) hails from New Zealand and is currently based in Washington DC. Working full time as a street performer, she also plays in various clubs, bars and community events throughout the city - including the White House, Kennedy Center, the National Cherry Blossom- and Smithsonian Folklife Festivals - and often far beyond, having just completed her second California tour. She has recently been recognized in the Best of DC musicians category in Washingtonian Magazine (June, 2017).



Prior to heading to the States in mid-2015, Ghaemmaghamy, 28, had established a profile back in New Zealand as vocalist for the hard rock band Static Era. She was also a New Zealander of the Year Local Hero award recipient, honoured in 2012 for inspiring others through her music.



She has fast become an established and much-loved personality on DC's music scene, where she is known as the Kiwi girl who plays great songs and gives great hugs.



"It's awesome, because the spirit of the city is incredible," she said in a 2016 interview. "The community are super nice, and really supportive of what I do."



But with her career blossoming and fame surely beckoning, who knows what is around the corner.

"Life is an adventure. The best adventures have unknown outcomes."



FIND OUT MORE:

Facebook

Twitter/Instagram/YouTube/BandCamp: @EmmaGmusic

Email: emg.music@gmail.com

Website