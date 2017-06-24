Reveling in their release of their first album in four years, The Bads are hitting the road!

The Bads’ touring band packs a mighty punch of talent and experience featuring core members Dianne Swann (Tim Finn, Dave McArtney, Flip Grater & more) and Brett Adams (Tim Finn, Tami Neilson, Rodriguez, The Mockers, Gin Wigmore, Jan Hellriegel, The Exponents), with frequent live collaborators Wayne Bell on drums (Dave Dobbyn, Bic Runga, Greg Johnson, Gin Wigmore, Jan Hellriegel), the inimitable multi-instrumentalist Dave Khan (Don McGlashan, Marlon Williams and Tami Neilson), topped off by the golden vocals and bass prowess of Ben King (Grand Rapids, Narentines, Goldenhorse).

The Bads - Losing Heroes Album Tour Dates

Friday July 7th - Tuning Fork, Auckland*

Thursday July 13th - Nivara Lounge, Hamilton

Friday July 14th - A Sitting Room Session, The Old Mill, Napier**

Saturday July 15th - St Peter’s Hall, Paekakariki, Kapiti Coast

Sunday July 16th - Third Eye, Wellington: Arthur St, Te Aro (Matinee)

Thursday July 20th - Blue Smoke, Christchurch

Saturday August 26th - Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangarei

All tickets from undertheradar.co.nz except *The Tuning Fork which is via Ticketmaster and **The Old Mill, Napier show - email jamie@macphails.co.nz

Ticketmaster

Under The Radar

The Bads’ tour announcement comes back-to-back with the video release of the spookily sci-fi fantasy music video for the first single, Shelter Love, that is currently taunting radio playlists around the country.

Shelter Love

Watch it below:

The Bads: Shelter Love

Listen below:

Spotify

iTunes

Shelter Love is a taunting, creeping number highlighted with Dianne Swann’s haunting and uplifting vocals in combo with long-time partner Brett Adams magic guitar playing. Their combined songcraft is a great tease as to what else will come on their much anticipated next album, Losing Heroes.

Written across the summer of 2016, and recorded throughout the winter months with Ben Edwards at Sitting Room Studios in Lyttelton, Losing Heroes will be independently released on July 7th with LP and CD distribution via Rhythmethod, and available via the digital services.

The Bads - Losing Heroes

out July 7th, 2017

on LP, CD and via streaming and digital services



