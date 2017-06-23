Ciaran McMeeken is proud to release the video for his brand new single That Feeling.

Channeling the easy romanticism of the song, the video captures everyday little moments of magic that come with being comfortable with a partner, and the casual intimacy of simply spending time together. Director Ben Chesters was charged with translating the themes of the song to the video, and has perfectly showcased not only the exhilaration one feels when both first falling in love, but the joy when that feeling is still there years later.

Shot documentary style, the video is a snapshot into the lives of four real-life couples, providing a quick glimpse into their genuine personal love in ordinary settings. Showing how the emotion of love has no real definition aside from how two people feel about each other, the video embodies the simplicity and beauty of being in love.

That Feeling was co-written during the first APRA Songhubs program in 2016, with global songwriting superstar MoZella (Charlie Puth, Ellie Goulding, Miley Cyrus, One Direction) who brought a glossy-pop formula to the tune, enhancing Ciaran’s raw vocals to form a song that is all about passion.

