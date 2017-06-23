Music News - Ciaran McMeeken releases That Feeling music video
23 June 2017 - 0 Comments
Ciaran McMeeken is proud
to release the video for his brand new single That Feeling.
Channeling the easy
romanticism of the song, the video captures everyday little moments of magic
that come with being comfortable with a partner, and the casual intimacy of
simply spending time together. Director Ben Chesters was charged with
translating the themes of the song to the video, and has perfectly showcased
not only the exhilaration one feels when both first falling in love, but the
joy when that feeling is still there years later.
Shot documentary style, the video is a snapshot into the lives of four
real-life couples, providing a quick glimpse into their genuine personal love
in ordinary settings. Showing how the emotion of love has no real
definition aside from how two people feel about each other, the video embodies
the simplicity and beauty of being in love.
That Feeling was co-written during the first APRA Songhubs program in 2016,
with global songwriting superstar MoZella (Charlie Puth, Ellie Goulding, Miley
Cyrus, One Direction) who brought a glossy-pop formula to the tune, enhancing
Ciaran’s raw vocals to form a song that is all about passion.
THAT FEELING
|
|
|
Ciaran McMeeken -
That Feeling
There are currently no comments for this article. Please log in to add new comments.