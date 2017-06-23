DUE TO HUGE DEMAND SECOND AUCKLAND SHOW ADDED!

Tickets to the Queen + Adam Lambert New Zealand tour go on sale to the public at 10am today. Due to huge demand during the pre-sale period, an extra show has been added for Auckland.

NEW SHOW ON SALE AT 10AM TODAY:

AUCKLAND – Sunday 18 February at Spark Arena

Tickets for both Auckland shows go on sale today at 10am.

The Queen + Adam Lambert Australasian tour will kick off in Auckland on Saturday 17 AND NEW SHOW Sunday 18 February at Spark Arena before heading to Australia for a five city arena tour through February and March.

Queen + Adam Lambert toured New Zealand in 2014 to sold out arena shows and stunning accolades from fans and critics.

For their 2018 tour, the band will unveil a brand-new show including a specially designed state-of-the-art production. The choice of performance material will no doubt acknowledge this year’s 40th anniversary of Queen’s biggest-selling studio album to date, News of the World from 1977, which yielded the immortal anthems We Will Rock You and We Are the Champions.

When Queen + Adam Lambert played their first North American tour in 2014 they were crowned Band of the Year at the 10th annual Classic Rock Roll of Honor awards and Best Live Band of the Year in Ultimate Classic Rock’s reader’s poll. This critically acclaimed tour was followed in 2014 with massive summer festivals in South Korea and Japan, and a sold-out arena tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Queen + Adam Lambert’s 25-city North American arena tour kicks off on June 23 followed by Europe and the UK tour commencing November 1.

Queen + Adam Lambert New Zealand Tour Dates 2018

AUCKLAND – Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 February at Spark Arena

www.ticketmaster.co.nz

Tickets go on sale to the general public today at 10am.

Do not buy from unauthorised resale scalper websites. You risk buying invalid or fraudulent tickets. Ticketmaster is the only authorised seller of Queen + Adam Lambert tickets.