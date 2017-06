The Grapefruit Skies is one of the most original pieces of work a male New Zealand artist working within the genre of soul has produced”

- Mike Alexander, Sunday Star Times

“Teeks has the kind of voice people whisper about. When you’re lucky enough

to hear him sing, your jaw will drop a little. Or your eyes will widen and

you’ll say something about shivers under your breath, or point at the tiny goosebumps forming on your forearms”

- Lydia Jenkin, Paperboy





TEEKS – THE GRAPEFRUIT SKIES – out today:





Recorded both in New York and in New Zealand, the EP makes a powerful statement that boldly introduces a young artist, who is unequivocally one of Aotearoa’s next great talents.Steeped in old-school soul and yet shimmering with moments that capture Teeks’ strength of youth,will stop you in your tracks. From the EP’s velvety smooth lead single If Only (produced by Jeremy Most) to the simmering soulful, this is a debut that’s already got the critics talking.recently peaked at #1 on the New Zealand Viral Chart on Spotify and #1 on the R&B/Soul Chart on iTunes NZ.The video, shot and directed by the award-winning Shae Sterling , has already clocked up an impressive 20,000 views on YouTube, and another 60,000 on Facebook – taking the video spins to more than 80,000!Watch HERE