,
is out today.
Recorded both in New York and in New Zealand, the EP makes a powerful statement
that boldly introduces a young artist, who is unequivocally one of Aotearoa’s
next great talents.
Steeped in old-school soul and yet shimmering with moments that capture Teeks’ strength of
youth, The Grapefruit Skies
will
stop you in your tracks. From the EP’s velvety smooth lead single If
Only
(produced by Jeremy Most) to the simmering
soulful Wash Over Me
,
this is a debut that’s already got the critics talking.
The Grapefruit Skies is one
of the most original pieces of work a male New Zealand artist working within
the genre of soul has produced”
- Mike Alexander, Sunday
Star Times
If Only
recently
peaked at #1 on the New Zealand Viral Chart on Spotify and #1 on the
R&B/Soul Chart on iTunes NZ.
The video, shot and directed by the award-winning Shae Sterling
, has already clocked up an
impressive 20,000 views on YouTube, and another 60,000 on Facebook
– taking the video spins to more than
80,000!
Watch HERE
“Teeks has the kind of
voice people whisper about. When you’re lucky enough
to hear him sing, your jaw
will drop a little. Or your eyes will widen and
you’ll say something about
shivers under your breath, or point at the tiny goosebumps forming on your
forearms”
- Lydia Jenkin, Paperboy
TEEKS – THE
GRAPEFRUIT SKIES – out today:
