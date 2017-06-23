27 Jun 2017
Teeks - Debut EP out today!

23 June 2017 - 0 Comments

Teeks’ highly-anticipated debut EP, The Grapefruit Skies, is out today.
 
Recorded both in New York and in New Zealand, the EP makes a powerful statement that boldly introduces a young artist, who is unequivocally one of Aotearoa’s next great talents.
 
Steeped in old-school soul and yet shimmering with moments that capture Teeks’ strength of youth, The Grapefruit Skies will stop you in your tracks. From the EP’s velvety smooth lead single If Only (produced by Jeremy Most) to the simmering soulful Wash Over Me, this is a debut that’s already got the critics talking.

The Grapefruit Skies is one of the most original pieces of work a male New Zealand artist working within the genre of soul has produced”
- Mike Alexander, Sunday Star Times

If Only recently peaked at #1 on the New Zealand Viral Chart on Spotify and #1 on the R&B/Soul Chart on iTunes NZ.
 
The video, shot and directed by the award-winning Shae Sterling, has already clocked up an impressive 20,000 views on YouTube, and another 60,000 on Facebook – taking the video spins to more than 80,000! 
 
Watch HERE

“Teeks has the kind of voice people whisper about. When you’re lucky enough
to hear him sing, your jaw will drop a little. Or your eyes will widen and
you’ll say something about shivers under your breath, or point at the tiny goosebumps forming on your forearms”
- Lydia Jenkin, Paperboy

TEEKS – THE GRAPEFRUIT SKIES – out today:


