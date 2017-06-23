I Am Giant are back with the second single Playing With Fire from their highly anticipated third studio album.

With support from NZ on Air, the song was recorded between New Zealand, Germany and the UK, produced and engineered by band members Paul Matthews and Shelton Woolright, mixed and mastered in Berlin.

Paul Matthews explains that Playing With Fire is "Just saying fuck it and not worrying about what others think of how you choose to live your one and only life".

The accompanying video, due for release in a couple of weeks, was shot by Adam Jones at Homegrown Festival earlier this year. "Playing live is our passion, and for years we have toured non-stop around the world. But nothing really compares to the Homegrown Festival crowd. We wanted to capture that with this video and thank all our NZ fans, especially the I Am Giant Army, for their constant support", says Shelton Woolright.

I Am Giant returned after a two year hiatus with the explosive first single Dead Flower that reached No 2 on the Spotify NZ Viral Top 50, No 2 on the NZ Heatseakers Chart, playlisted on a range of international Spotify Rock playlists including Rock Out, Rock This and Spotify Italy Novita Stadium Rock, as well as airplay on The Rock and Bayrock.

New single Playing With Fire out now on all digital platforms including Spotify and Apple Music/iTunes. I Am Giant’s third studio album is due out late 2017.

